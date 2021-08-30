Second storm-related death reported in Louisiana following Hurricane Ida

Several schools are closed in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida, which is now a tropical storm, rain and wind on the state.

Here's a list of some of the closures:

New Orleans Parish: All schools and facilities are closed until further notice, New Orleans Public Schools announced Monday in a statement. Broad power outages make school reopening unclear, the statement said. New Orleans Public Schools serves 44,631 students, according to the district’s website.

Jefferson Parish: Neighboring Jefferson Parish’s school district also remains closed for in-person and remote learning at least through tomorrow, according to a message on its website.

St. Tammany Parish: St. Tammany Parish Public Schools are closed until further notice, according to a message on the district’s website.

St. Bernard Parish Public Schools: St. Bernard Parish Public Schools will remain closed until further notice due to the loss of power sustained during the storm, the district said in a message on its website. According to the district’s message the decision to close “was made in close consultation with St. Bernard Parish Government officials and includes all district and school events and activities.”

Terrebonne Parish School District: The 36 schools and office buildings in Terrebonne Parish School district will remain closed until further notice, according to a post on the district’s Facebook page. “Our thoughts and prayers are with our entire community as we come together to recover from Hurricane Ida,” the district said in the post.

St. John the Baptist Parish Public Schools: St. John the Baptist Parish offices and schools will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday in order to fully assess the full extent of damages, the district said in a statement on its website. “This will also give families an opportunity to do the same in our community,” the statement said. “Please look forward to updates about school closures on Wednesday morning.”

Tangipahoa Parish School System: In a statement on its website, the Tangipaho Parish School System said they could potentially be without power at a minimum for anywhere from three to five days. Schools remain closed Tuesday, the statement said. “Once it is safe to do so, we will evaluate our campuses after the storm and will update families and employees in regards to when we can safely reopen our schools,” according to the statement.

St. Charles Parish Public Schools: “All St. Charles Parish Public Schools and offices are closed until further notice due to impacts from Hurricane Ida," the district said in a message on its website.

Archdiocese of New Orleans: Both in-person and virtual instruction for all Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of New Orleans will not return until Sept. 6 at the earliest, according to a statement the archdiocese posted today on its website. “Archdiocesan and school leaders will spend the next week assessing damage and planning,” the statement said. The archdiocese oversees more than 60 schools across 10 parishes, according to the Archdiocese website.