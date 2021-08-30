US
Ida pummels Louisiana

The latest on Afghanistan

By Melissa Mahtani, Melissa Macaya, Aditi Sangal, Judson Jones, Jack Guy, Kathryn Snowdon, and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 7:44 p.m. ET, August 30, 2021
1 hr 43 min ago

Second storm-related death reported in Louisiana following Hurricane Ida

From CNN’s Rebekah Riess

The Louisiana Department of Health on Monday evening confirmed a second storm-related death due to Hurricane Ida in Louisiana.

According to the Department of Health, the death is a man who drowned after attempting to drive his vehicle through floodwater near I-10 and West End Boulevard in New Orleans.

The man’s age is unknown at this time, the department said, adding that the coroner does consider the death to be storm-related.

1 hr 56 min ago

About 1.1 million customers still without power in Louisiana

From CNN’s Rebekah Riess

Members of the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's office rescue people from floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in New Orleans, Louisiana, Monday, August 30.
Members of the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's office rescue people from floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in New Orleans, Louisiana, Monday, August 30. (Gerald Herbert/AP)

Around 1.1 million customers in Louisiana are still without power today, Gov. John Bel Edwards said Monday evening.

“Electricity is practically non-existent for most people in Southeast Louisiana,” the governor said, adding that there are 25,000 lineman in the state working to restore power now.

“First of all we really need our hospitals, more than anything else, to come back up, so that people who are in ICU rooms and on ventilators and so forth can continue to receive the life-saving care that they need,” Edwards said. “That's important all the time. It's certainly important, even more so, because of the Covid situation.”

“I have to keep reminding people that whether we like it or not, we're still in the Covid environment. It’s a very difficult Covid environment, where 100% of our cases today are attributable to the Delta,” the governor said. 

According to the governor, three hospitals across the state have already been evacuated, with a fourth hospital, Terrebonne General Health System in Houma, in the process of being evacuated Monday evening.

Edwards confirmed there has been one storm-related death, a 60-year-old man from Ascension Parish who died after a tree fell on his home.

According to the governor, there are currently also 18 water system outages impacting more than 312,000 people, and 14 boil water advisories impacting more than 329,000 people across Louisiana.

“There are certainly more questions than answers. I can't tell you when the power is going to be restored and tell you when all the debris is going to be cleaned up, and repairs made, and so forth. But what I can tell you, is that we're going to work hard every single day to deliver as much assistance as we possibly can,” Edwards said.

2 hr 23 min ago

A tornado warning has been issued for parts of 2 Alabama counties

From CNN's Elizabeth Joseph

Auburn University in Alabama has advised its main campus community to seek shelter immediately, citing a tornado warning,

tornado warning by the National Weather Service remains in effect until 4:30 p.m local time for central Lee and northeastern Macon counties.

The NWS advises residents to take immediate cover, “move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building,” avoid windows for those who are outdoors, in a mobile home or vehicle to find shelter and guard against flying debris.

2 hr 8 min ago

Ida weakens to a tropical depression

From CNN's Taylor Ward

Two men help a stranded motorist in floodwaters on Monday, August 30, in Biloxi, Mississippi.
Two men help a stranded motorist in floodwaters on Monday, August 30, in Biloxi, Mississippi. (Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

Ida has weakened to a tropical depression with sustained winds of 35 mph, according to the 5 p.m. ET advisory from the National Hurricane Center. Ida is now located about 20 miles north of Jackson, Mississippi, with the heaviest rain falling across Mississippi, Alabama, and the Florida Panhandle.  

A wide swath of three to five inches of rain will impact areas from the Deep South tonight through the Tennessee Valley, central Appalachians, and into the mid-Atlantic and Northeast through Thursday. 

Flash flood watches are in effect for more than 80 million people from Louisiana to Massachusetts.

3 hr 20 min ago

Nighttime curfew extended for second day in Ascension Parish

From CNN’s Andy Rose

For the second day, residents of Ascension Parish, Louisiana, are being ordered to stay off the roads after dark.

The sheriff’s office announced the extension of a dusk-to-dawn curfew for Monday evening.

The parish’s emergency preparedness office said in a Twitter post crews have been working throughout the day to clear debris and downed power lines from roadways.

3 hr 30 min ago

Boil water advisory issued for Jefferson Parish's Grand Isle and entire West Bank

From CNN’s Rebekah Riess

The Jefferson Parish Water Department has issued a boil water advisory for Grand Isle and the entire West Bank due to an anticipated loss of pressure in the distribution system, a tweet from the water department said Monday afternoon.

“Work crews are syncing generators in an effort to ensure continuous service and a temporary loss of pressure is expected,” the tweet said.

The boil water advisory will remain in effect until it is rescinded by the Jefferson Parish Water Department.

4 hr 10 min ago

Here's a list of school closures in Louisiana

From CNN's Dave Alsup

Several schools are closed in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida, which is now a tropical storm, rain and wind on the state.

Here's a list of some of the closures:

New Orleans Parish: All schools and facilities are closed until further notice, New Orleans Public Schools announced Monday in a statement. Broad power outages make school reopening unclear, the statement said. New Orleans Public Schools serves 44,631 students, according to the district’s website.

Jefferson Parish: Neighboring Jefferson Parish’s school district also remains closed for in-person and remote learning at least through tomorrow, according to a message on its website. 

St. Tammany Parish: St. Tammany Parish Public Schools are closed until further notice, according to a message on the district’s website. 

St. Bernard Parish Public Schools: St. Bernard Parish Public Schools will remain closed until further notice due to the loss of power sustained during the storm, the district said in a message on its website. According to the district’s message the decision to close “was made in close consultation with St. Bernard Parish Government officials and includes all district and school events and activities.”

Terrebonne Parish School District: The 36 schools and office buildings in Terrebonne Parish School district will remain closed until further notice, according to a post on the district’s Facebook page. “Our thoughts and prayers are with our entire community as we come together to recover from Hurricane Ida,” the district said in the post.

St. John the Baptist Parish Public Schools: St. John the Baptist Parish offices and schools will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday in order to fully assess the full extent of damages, the district said in a statement on its website. “This will also give families an opportunity to do the same in our community,” the statement said. “Please look forward to updates about school closures on Wednesday morning.”

Tangipahoa Parish School System: In a statement on its website, the Tangipaho Parish School System said they could potentially be without power at a minimum for anywhere from three to five days. Schools remain closed Tuesday, the statement said. “Once it is safe to do so, we will evaluate our campuses after the storm and will update families and employees in regards to when we can safely reopen our schools,” according to the statement.

St. Charles Parish Public Schools: “All St. Charles Parish Public Schools and offices are closed until further notice due to impacts from Hurricane Ida," the district said in a message on its website.

Archdiocese of New Orleans: Both in-person and virtual instruction for all Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of New Orleans will not return until Sept. 6 at the earliest, according to a statement the archdiocese posted today on its website. “Archdiocesan and school leaders will spend the next week assessing damage and planning,” the statement said. The archdiocese oversees more than 60 schools across 10 parishes, according to the Archdiocese website.

 

3 hr 59 min ago

Hurricane Ida wipes away entire buildings in Port Fourchon, a key Gulf of Mexico oil port 

From CNN's Paul P. Murphy

The first images out of Port Fourchon show widespread devastation with entire buildings destroyed.

Port Fourchon is responsible for 18% of the US' oil supply.

Louisiana Rep. Garret Graves was on an overflight and took this photo below of the devastation.

Port Fourchon, Louisiana
Port Fourchon, Louisiana (Rep. Garret Graves)
4 hr 49 min ago

Administration officials will travel to Louisiana and Mississippi this week, White House says

From CNN's Jason Hoffman

(Evan Vucci/AP)
(Evan Vucci/AP)

White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced that administration officials will travel to Louisiana and Mississippi this week to meet with state leaders and survey the damage from Hurricane Ida.

Psaki announced that the Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell will travel to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Tuesday to meet with Gov. John Bel Edwards and survey the damage in the state.

Criswell will also travel to Jackson, Mississippi, to meet with Gov. Tate Reeves to survey the damage in that state.

Correction: An earlier version of this post incorrectly described when administration officials will be traveling to Louisiana and Mississippi. They are traveling to both states this week.