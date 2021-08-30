About 1.1 million customers still without power in Louisiana

Members of the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's office rescue people from floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in New Orleans, Louisiana, Monday, August 30. (Gerald Herbert/AP)

Around 1.1 million customers in Louisiana are still without power today, Gov. John Bel Edwards said Monday evening.

“Electricity is practically non-existent for most people in Southeast Louisiana,” the governor said, adding that there are 25,000 lineman in the state working to restore power now.

“First of all we really need our hospitals, more than anything else, to come back up, so that people who are in ICU rooms and on ventilators and so forth can continue to receive the life-saving care that they need,” Edwards said. “That's important all the time. It's certainly important, even more so, because of the Covid situation.”

“I have to keep reminding people that whether we like it or not, we're still in the Covid environment. It’s a very difficult Covid environment, where 100% of our cases today are attributable to the Delta,” the governor said.

According to the governor, three hospitals across the state have already been evacuated, with a fourth hospital, Terrebonne General Health System in Houma, in the process of being evacuated Monday evening.

Edwards confirmed there has been one storm-related death, a 60-year-old man from Ascension Parish who died after a tree fell on his home.

According to the governor, there are currently also 18 water system outages impacting more than 312,000 people, and 14 boil water advisories impacting more than 329,000 people across Louisiana.

“There are certainly more questions than answers. I can't tell you when the power is going to be restored and tell you when all the debris is going to be cleaned up, and repairs made, and so forth. But what I can tell you, is that we're going to work hard every single day to deliver as much assistance as we possibly can,” Edwards said.