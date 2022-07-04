Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering (WBBM)

Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering addressed residents following the deadly Fourth of July parade shooting, urging them to remain on "high alert" as the situation continues to be "active."

"What we know at this time is this is an active situation and we urge everyone to remain indoors and be on high alert, but remain calm. Please contact your loved ones and ensure that they're safe and let them know that you're safe as well. This situation, as you know, is evolving rapidly and we will continue to update you as we gain information and stabilize the situation," the mayor said.

Rotering said the shooting "terrorized" the community and she sent her condolences to those impacted.

"This morning at 10:14, our community was terrorized by an act of violence that has shaken us to our core. Our hearts go out to the families of the victims during this devastating time. On a day that we came together to celebrate community and freedom, we're instead mourning the tragic loss of life and struggling with the terror that was brought upon us," Rotering said.

The mayor also thanked the first responders who were on scene during the shooting.