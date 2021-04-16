Police do not know if shooter was a FedEx employee

Craig McCartt, deputy chief of investigations for Indianapolis police, told CNN that officers do not yet know if the shooter was a FedEx employee.

We do believe that the suspect had a rifle of some sort,” McCartt added.

He said officers were aware of reports the shooter had more than one gun, but could not yet confirm that detail.

According to the investigator, the suspect started shooting immediately after exiting his vehicle outside the facility.

The violence did not appear to have been prompted by a disturbance or altercation, McCartt added.