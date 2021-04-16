US
Follow CNN
Live Updates

FedEx facility shooting kills 8 in Indianapolis

By Zamira Rahim, Jessie Yeung, Steve George, Aditi Sangal, Nick Thompson, Meg Wagner and Melissa Mahtani, CNN

Updated 9:23 a.m. ET, April 16, 2021
20 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

Families still trying to contact loved ones after shooting

From CNN’s Amanda Watts

Families gather and wait to hear information about their loved ones in Indianapolis on April 15.
Families gather and wait to hear information about their loved ones in Indianapolis on April 15. Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar/Imagn Content Services

Families are still attempting to contact loved ones who were in the FedEx facility at the time of Thursday's mass shooting according to the Indianapolis Metro Police Department (IMPD). 

The scene is still active, IMPD said, so a Family Unification Center was opened up at a nearby hotel. 

IMPD Deputy Chief Craig McCartt told CNN that some employee families faced frustration because they were not able to get in touch with their loved ones.

“Many of the employees did not have cell phones on them in the facility," McCartt said.
"So, when this happened and when they left the facility to go to be transported to be interviewed or over to this hotel, which is the reunification site, they didn't have their cell phones with them to be able to contact their family."

“We ask all to respect the privacy of these families during this very difficult and emotional time,” IMPD told CNN.  

20 min ago

Indiana representative: "The pain we feel isn't new"

From CNN’s Amanda Watts

Indiana Rep. Andre Carson — who represents the 7th District of Indiana, which including Indianapolis — said “the pain we feel isn’t new" in a tweet posted Friday morning.

“Hoosiers are waking up to the news of the horrible mass shooting here in Indianapolis,” the Democrat wrote.  

“The pain we feel isn’t new. Families and communities touched by gun violence experience it every day here in America. It’s long past time for change. We need gun safety reforms now!” he added

43 min ago

FedEx offers condolences to "all those affected by this senseless act of violence" after shooting

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

FedEx said it was "deeply shocked and saddened" after a shooting at a facility in Indianapolis killed at least eight people late last night.

In a tweet, FedEx called the shooting a "senseless act of violence." The company added that it is cooperating with authorities in the investigation.

53 min ago

Indianapolis police: 8 dead, 5 others shot in FedEx shooting

From CNN's Alta Spells

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) has updated the number of injures and transports following an overnight shooting at the Fedex Ground-Plainfield Operation Center in Indianapolis.

In total, five people were injured and taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds, two others were treated at the scene and released, and eight people were killed, IMPD said in a news release on Friday morning. 

Overnight, IMPD spokesperson Genae Cook had initially given different numbers for those transported and treated on the scene. 

The victim's names and information have not been released yet. The Marion County Coroner’s Office (MCCO) will determine the cause of death and released the names of those killed once their families have been notified the press release said. 

1 hr 29 min ago

Indiana Senator Mike Braun: “Our hearts are mourning”

Indiana Senator Mike Braun took to Twitter early Friday morning, responding to the "tragedy" of the shooting and praising police officers at the scene.

"Our hearts are mourning for the individuals who’ve senselessly lost their lives, all of their loved ones, and their co-workers at FedEx who will be dealing with this tragedy for a long time to come," he wrote, adding that law enforcement had responded "heroically" to the shooting.

1 hr 26 min ago

8 people were killed Thursday during a mass shooting in Indianapolis. Here’s what we know.

Police respond to the scene of a shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis. Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar
Police respond to the scene of a shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis. Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar/Imagn Content Services

Indianapolis police officers responded to an active shooter situation late Thursday night. Here's what we know.

At least eight people are dead

Eight people were killed at a FedEx facility near Indianapolis' main airport. Officers found the deceased both inside and outside the facility.

A further five people are hospitalized with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. Others walked themselves to various hospitals in the area. Indianapolis police are still working to confirm exactly how many people have been injured.

The shooting lasted between one to two minutes, according to Craig McCartt, the deputy chief of criminal investigations for Indianapolis police.

Suspect's motive is unclear

The suspect took his own life shortly after police arrived at the scene, McCartt said.

Officers are still working to ascertain the shooter's motive.

McCartt told CNN that the force believed the shooter had a rifle but it was unclear how many guns he had.

Families scrambling to reach loved ones

FedEx and local police officers are trying to reunite family members with FedEx employees.

The reunification effort has been complicated by the fact that workers do not carry cell phones wile working. McCartt told CNN that families had experienced a night of frustration and uncertainty.

A number of FedEx employees have gathered at a local Holiday Inn Express, waiting to reconnect with their families.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department will hold a news conference at 10:30 a.m. ET today to provide more information.

1 hr 43 min ago

There will be a news conference about the shooting at 10:30 a.m. ET

From CNN’s Amanda Watts

There will be a news conference at 10:30 a.m. ET in Indianapolis, Indiana, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The FBI told CNN that Special Agent in Charge Paul Keenan will attend the press conference as they are assisting police on the investigation into the overnight shooting at a FedEx facility that left eight people dead.

2 hr 1 min ago

Indianapolis mayor condemns "horrific news of yet another mass shooting"

From CNN's Aditi Sangal

The mayor of Indianapolis has condemned the shooting at the FedEx facility and said his prayers were with the families of the victims.

"This morning, Indianapolis residents are confronted with the horrific news of yet another mass shooting, an act of violence that senselessly claimed the lives of eight of our neighbors," Joe Hogsett tweeted early Friday.

Hogsett also thanked the city’s first responders "for their tireless work overnight."

"Their quick response provided critical aid to those injured in the shooting and brought a measure of calm to an otherwise chaotic scene."

2 hr 8 min ago

FBI assisting Indianapolis police with investigation

From CNN’s Amanda Watts

The FBI is assisting Indianapolis police with their investigation of the shooting at a FedEx facility. 

FBI public affairs specialist Chris Bavender told CNN that along with assisting police, they will “be looking for any federal nexus as well.” 

Bavender said the agency would be at a morning news conference later today in Indianapolis. 