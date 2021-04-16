Families still trying to contact loved ones after shooting

Families gather and wait to hear information about their loved ones in Indianapolis on April 15. Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar/Imagn Content Services

Families are still attempting to contact loved ones who were in the FedEx facility at the time of Thursday's mass shooting according to the Indianapolis Metro Police Department (IMPD).

The scene is still active, IMPD said, so a Family Unification Center was opened up at a nearby hotel.

IMPD Deputy Chief Craig McCartt told CNN that some employee families faced frustration because they were not able to get in touch with their loved ones.

“Many of the employees did not have cell phones on them in the facility," McCartt said.

"So, when this happened and when they left the facility to go to be transported to be interviewed or over to this hotel, which is the reunification site, they didn't have their cell phones with them to be able to contact their family."

“We ask all to respect the privacy of these families during this very difficult and emotional time,” IMPD told CNN.