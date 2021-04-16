US
Follow CNN
Live Updates

FedEx facility shooting kills 8 in Indianapolis

By Zamira Rahim, Jessie Yeung, Steve George, Aditi Sangal, Nick Thompson, Meg Wagner and Melissa Mahtani, CNN

Updated 3:12 p.m. ET, April 16, 2021
33 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
3 hr 12 min ago

No victims have been identified yet, chief deputy coroner says

From CNN's Elise Hammond

Alfarena McGinty speaks during a press conference on April 16.
Alfarena McGinty speaks during a press conference on April 16. Jon Cherry/Getty Images

Alfarena McGinty, the chief deputy coroner at the Marion County Coroner's Office, said they are not able to identify any of the shooting victims yet, and the coroner's office is "in the process of conducting our investigation."

"What we typically have to do is wait until all of the evidence has been collected. We are not able to go on to the scene yet to confirm any identity," she said.

Right now, McGinty said the coroner's office is working with the police department's Victim Assistance and Chaplin Office to gather information.

She explained how the state of Indiana specifies how victims are identified, adding, "that process will take a little bit of time."

"As you all know Indiana is very specific in how positive identification can be done – which is identification by a family member, dental, DNA and fingerprints – and so adhering to all of those measures, we must make sure that people that are identified on the scene are accurately and appropriately positively identified," she said.

"We are still a number of hours out before we are able to go on to the scene to conduct our investigation, and then after that, we'll work with the families. Following that process, what we have to do is we will perform our examinations," she said, adding extra staff will be called in to complete those examinations in the next 48 to 72 hours.

Those investigations will confirm the actual cause of death, McGinty said.

Watch:

3 hr 11 min ago

Indianapolis mayor says he signed a letter last week to the Senate asking for expanded background checks

From CNN's Aditi Sangal

WISH
WISH

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said just last week, he had joined 150 mayors across America and signed a letter to the US Senate asking to consider legislation that requires background checks when firearms are transferred between private citizens.

This would "close the Charleston loophole, which allows federally licensed firearm dealers to transfer guns to customers before an adequate background check is completed," the Democratic mayor told reporters on Friday, adding that it "at least indicates what I would like to see done legislatively."

Earlier in the press conference, a police officer said he believed a rifle was involved in the shooting, although more details were not yet clear.

"We believe there was a rifle involved. We don't have the specifics on the weapon yet. Again, we're still processing that. All that hasn't been collected yet. But we do believe right now that he had a rifle," said Craig McCartt, the deputy chief of criminal investigations for Indianapolis Police.

"My concern about the Indiana General Assembly is I believe they only have three or four days left. We'll make it clear to our governor and to legislative leadership where I stand on these issues," the Hogsett added.

Watch:

3 hr 59 min ago

Officers found 4 victims inside and 4 outside FedEx facility, police say

Police stand outside the Indianapolis FedEx facility on Friday morning.
Police stand outside the Indianapolis FedEx facility on Friday morning. Michael Conroy/AP

Indianapolis police officers found four of the shooting victims outside the FedEx facility Thursday and another four inside the building, officials said this morning at a news conference.

Eight people died in the shooting, and the suspect took his own life, police said.

"I believe that we had four (victims) — four outside and then four inside, plus the suspect," Craig McCartt, deputy chief of investigations for Indianapolis police, said Friday.

Police earlier said the shooter started firing in the parking lot of the facility before entering the building.

4 hr 13 min ago

Indianapolis police "have an idea" of suspect's identity

Indianapolis police are yet to formally identify the suspect in Thursday's shooting but "have an idea" as to who the person is.

Craig McCartt, deputy chief of investigations for Indianapolis police, said officers did have other leads on the shooter's identity.

The FBI is assisting police officers with searching a suspect's house, Paul Keenan, special agent in charge, said at a news conference Friday.

"We have an idea, we have some other leads that led us to that location," McCartt said.
"But again, until we make positive identification along with the coroner's office, we're not going to identify anybody."

The shooter died of a self inflicted wound Thursday, after killing eight people during the incident.

4 hr 14 min ago

Deputy chief describes when officers arrived: "A very chaotic and active crime scene"

From CNN's Elise Hammond

WISH
WISH

Deputy Chief Craig McCartt with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police described what happened when officials arrived at the FedEx, but said "this investigation is still very much in its infancy" and officials are still working to figure out what happened.

He said officers responded to a call of shots fired at the facility. When they arrived "they found a very chaotic and active crime scene," McCartt said.

"They found several victims injured and several victims deceased as well as the suspect, who was deceased, as well, of an apparent self inflicted gunshot wound," he said.

McCartt said detectives then arrived and started interviewing witnesses. The department's crime lab also responded and started processing the crime scene.

"That continues now and we're still several hours from being able to complete that at this time. There is a lot of work to do out there," he said.

The department's Victim Assistance and Chaplin office came to help take employees, witness and families to the family reunification site that was set up at a nearby hotel, McCartt said.

"We continue to work with those employees and families as we work through identification and speaking with those families," he said.

4 hr 19 min ago

"It would be premature to speculate" on motivation this early, FBI official says

From CNN's Aditi Sangal

FBI Special Agent in Charge Paul Keenan.
FBI Special Agent in Charge Paul Keenan. CNN

With less than 12 hours since the shooting, "it would be premature to speculate on the motivation" of the suspect, FBI Special Agent in Charge Paul Keenan said in a press conference on Friday.

However, there are no further threats, he added.

Keenan also detailed how the FBI is assisting on the incident's investigation.

"FBI personnel are assisting the crime scene, conducting interviews, assisting on the search of the suspect’s home and will provide any technical expertise requested by the IMPD," he said.

The FBI will "dedicate all available resources to follow every lead and use all investigative capabilities to seek this and bring closure for the families," he added.

4 hr 21 min ago

Indianapolis mayor: "We must guard against resignation or even despair"

CNN
CNN

Right now, Indianapolis officials are holding a press conference after eight people were shot and killed and several others were injured at a FedEx facility late Thursday night.

Police say they believe the gunman killed himself.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Chief Randal Taylor and FBI Special Agent in Charge Paul Keenan are all expected to speak.

"Although we will learn more about this case in the coming days and weeks, no piece of information will restore the lives that were taken or the peace that was shattered. Nothing we learn can heal the wounds those who escaped with their lives, but who will now bear the scars and endure the memories of this horrific crime. What we are left with this morning is grief," Mayor Joe Hogsett said.

Hogsett said that beyond comforting those who are grieving, "we must guard against resignation or even despair."

"The assumption this is simply how it must be and that we might as well get used to it. We need the courage compels courageous acts that push past weariness," he added.

Watch:

5 hr 5 min ago

Indiana's attorney general says he's waiting on details to "determine what exactly happened and why"

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita reacted to the overnight shooting in Indianapolis with a tweet from his verified Twitter account on Friday.

"We offer our deepest condolences and prayers for all affected, and await further details to determine what exactly happened and why," he tweeted.

5 hr ago

FedEx CEO: Company lost 8 team members Thursday

A crime lab technician works outside the Indianapolis FedEx facility on Friday, April 16.
A crime lab technician works outside the Indianapolis FedEx facility on Friday, April 16. Jeff Dean/AFP/Getty Images

The CEO and chairman of FedEX called last night's shooting "devastating," confirming the company lost eight team members.

"It is with a heavy heart that I write to you regarding the tragedy that occurred at our FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis last night," Frederick W. Smith wrote in a letter to employees published Friday.

"While it will take some time to fully understand what happened, we know we lost eight team members in this senseless act of violence."
"I want to express my deepest sympathies to the families, friends, and co-workers of those team members," Smith said, adding that the company's priority was now "responding to the situation on the ground and helping our team members and law enforcement."
"We have a team onsite in Indianapolis to provide support, and we are making counselors available," the letter continues.
"This is a devastating day, and words are hard to describe the emotions we all feel. Please keep the Indianapolis team and surrounding community in your thoughts and prayers as we continue to support and care for each other in the difficult days ahead."

FedEx is working with staff in Indianapolis and police officers to reunite workers with their families.