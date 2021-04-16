Biden orders flags at half-staff at the White House following FedEx shooting

White House press secretary Jen Psaki takes a question from a reporter on Friday. Andrew Harnik/AP

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the White House is "horrified" by the shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, Indiana, and added that President Biden has been briefed on the incident.

"Key aides, including the White House chief of staff and homeland security adviser have been in touch with local leaders and law enforcement officials on the ground," she told reporters on Friday.

Paski also reminded that the President issued executive orders to address gun violence in the United States — stopping the proliferation of ghost guns and better regulating stabilizing braces, making it easier for states to implement red flag laws; increasing investments in improving community violence intervention programs.

"There is more we can do and must do," she said.

She also renewed the call for the Senate to speedily confirm David Chipman, Biden's nominee to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and pass legislation to strengthen background checks and ban assault weapons and high capacity magazines and immunity for gun manufacturers.

Psaki said a statement from the President will be released shortly.

