Indianapolis police: "This is a sight no one should ever have to see"

Police arrived at the scene of the shooting at around 11:00 p.m. local time to an active-shooter situation and entered the facility without hesitation, said Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Genae Cook.
"The officers responded, they came in, they went in and they did their job," Cook said. "A lot of them are trying to face this because this is a sight no one should ever have to see."
Police are asking anyone who was at the scene and may have left for safety or for medical treatment to contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police to provide information on the shooting.