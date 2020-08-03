Isaias expected to make landfall as a hurricane

Isaias is undergoing its daily reorganization phase, with a ragged eye-like feature now showing up in National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration weather radars, the National Hurricane Center said.

The storm is very near hurricane status, the center said.

The storm should make landfall near the South Carolina and North Carolina border.

It should be emphasized that there is little difference between a strong tropical storm or a category 1 hurricane in terms of impacts, the center said.

Here's a look at the areas currently under watches and warnings: