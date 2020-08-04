WRAL

A second storm-related death has been confirmed in Bertie County, North Carolina, after a tornado touched down at a mobile home park overnight, according to a news release from the county.

The tornado touched down just after 2 a.m. ET at the Cedar Landing mobile home community in Windsor, North Carolina, the release stated.

Task force teams are on the ground assisting in the search and rescue efforts, the county said.

According to CNN affiliate WCTI, three people remain unaccounted for.