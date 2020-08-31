Biden: "Trump failed to protect America, so now he is trying to scare America"

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden decried the leadership of President Trump during the civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin. He blamed Trump for trying to "scare America" instead of protecting the country.

"This is a sitting president of the United States of America. He's supposed to be protecting this country. But instead he's rooting for chaos and violence. The simple truth is Donald Trump failed to protect America," Biden said in remarks delivered from Pittsburgh. "So now he is trying to scare America."

Biden also accused the President of not being able to stop the violence because for years "he's fomented it."

"Fires are burning, and we have a President who fans the flames rather than fighting the flames. But it must not burn. We have to build. This President long ago forfeited any moral leadership in this country. He can't stop the violence because for years he's fomented it," he said.

"It isn't about my brand. It is about you, the American people. We can do better. And we have to do better. I promise you this. We will do better. You know, the road back begins now," Biden said.

Watch: