At least one person has been killed in a shooting in Kenosha

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth asked residents to obey the 8 p.m. curfew tonight, following a night of protests over the shooting of Jacob Blake.
Blake was shot multiple times by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin. He has been paralyzed, his family's attorneys said.
The shooting has spurred protests and unrest in the state, prompting Gov. Tony Evers to declare a state of emergency on Tuesday and the deployment of an additional 125 Wisconsin National Guard troops to Kenosha.
After demonstrators torched cars and set buildings ablaze on Monday night, Blake's mother called for peaceful protests and said her son would not be pleased with "the violence and the destruction."
“If you want to protest peacefully, by all means go out and do it. It’s your right,” Beth said in a written statement on Tuesday. “But don’t be a part of this destructive force that’s burning our community."
Beth wrote that he expects Tuesday to be “another very challenging night,” but noted that there will be an increase in law enforcement presence.
“People are frustrated, I get it. And they’re scared. I certainly get that, too,” Beth said. “Don’t be a part of this destructive force that’s burning our community. That’s not a productive path to justice."
CNN's Nicole Chavez, Eliott C. McLaughlin and Christina Maxouris contributed to this report.