At least one person has been killed in a shooting in Kenosha

One person has died following an overnight shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, according to a report in the New York Times.

Two other people were also shot.

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth told the New York Times that shots rang out along a street near a gas station early Wednesday morning.

Beth said the sheriff's office is investigating whether the shooting had resulted from a conflict between demonstrators and a group of men with weapons who were protecting businesses.

CNN has reached out to Kenosha Police as well as the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office to independently confirm details surrounding the shooting.