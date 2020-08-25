Federal investigators reviewing police shooting of Jacob Blake

The US Justice Department and FBI agents in Wisconsin are now reviewing the circumstances surrounding the police shooting of a Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin, a federal law enforcement source tells CNN.

Federal investigators are gathering information in order to determine whether a federal civil rights investigation will be launched, the source said.

Police shot Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, at close range Sunday evening as he tried to enter an SUV. He remains in the hospital in stable condition.

Some context: The announcement by federal officials of their involvement makes it the third concurrent review into the circumstances surrounding the shooting of Blake. As CNN has previously reported, Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley's office is investigating the shooting, as is the Wisconsin Justice Department's Division of Criminal Investigation.