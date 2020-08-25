US
14 min ago

Federal investigators reviewing police shooting of Jacob Blake

From CNN's Josh Campbell

The US Justice Department and FBI agents in Wisconsin are now reviewing the circumstances surrounding the police shooting of a Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin, a federal law enforcement source tells CNN. 

Federal investigators are gathering information in order to determine whether a federal civil rights investigation will be launched, the source said. 

Police shot Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, at close range Sunday evening as he tried to enter an SUV. He remains in the hospital in stable condition. 

Some context: The announcement by federal officials of their involvement makes it the third concurrent review into the circumstances surrounding the shooting of Blake. As CNN has previously reported, Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley's office is investigating the shooting, as is the Wisconsin Justice Department's Division of Criminal Investigation.

15 min ago

Detroit Lions cancel practice in light of Jacob Blake shooting 

From CNN’s Dan Kamal

Detroit Lions safety Duron Harmon addresses the media with his teammates outside the Lions NFL football camp practice facility on August 25 in Allen Park, Michigan.
Detroit Lions safety Duron Harmon addresses the media with his teammates outside the Lions NFL football camp practice facility on August 25 in Allen Park, Michigan. Carlos Osorio/AP

After a team meeting that lasted hours and was centered around the Sunday shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha, Wisconsin, police officer, the Detroit Lions canceled practice Tuesday.

Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford praised head coach Matt Patricia and the coaching staff for opening the floor during the team meeting and said the conversations among players continued in the Lions locker room after a 45-minute break. Ultimately, the team decided to cancel practice.

“Football is the last thing on our mind, to be honest with you,” Stafford told reporters. “The biggest thing for us is how do we get our voices heard. You know, we have a lot of guys in this locker room with a lot to say and... it was great to give them that platform and let those guys talk. It was really cool to be a part of, a team thing that was so unified. We’re all just trying to figure out a way to make a change and help out. The last thing we thought about was playing football.”

“It’s just important for people to understand that, yes, we’re football players; we’re at camp, we’re in the bubble. But, we have brothers, we have sons, we have fathers, we have cousins, nephews that... they’re not in camp. They’re not in a bubble. They really have to go and deal with real world situations," Lions Defensive End Trey Flowers said.

27 min ago

Jacob Blake's father: "They shot my son seven times like he didn't matter, but my son matters"

From CNN’s Raja Razek

Jacob Blake Sr. speaks during a press conference in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on August 25.
Jacob Blake Sr. speaks during a press conference in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on August 25. CNN

Jacob Blake's father described his anguish over the shooting at a news conference Tuesday.

"They shot my son seven times like he didn't matter, but my son matters," Jacob Blake Sr. said.

"He is a human being, and he matters," he added. "I would like to thank everyone for coming out to support my son with this senseless attempted murder that was committed on him."

30 min ago

Blake family attorney calls for officer who shot Jacob Blake to be arrested

Blake Family Attorney Ben Crump, second from left, speaks during a press conference in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on August 25.
Blake Family Attorney Ben Crump, second from left, speaks during a press conference in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on August 25. CNN

Blake Family Attorney Ben Crump called for prosecutors to arrest the officer who shot Jacob Blake.

"We are demanding that the prosecutor arrest the officer who shot Jacob Blake, and we also are asking that these officers who violated the policies and their training be terminated immediately," Crump said at a news conference Tuesday.

When asked why police violence keeps happening, Crump said it is because of "deliberate indifference."

"People question why we have to say 'Black Lives Matter' –– this is why. Because Julia and Jacob Sr.'s��son was not treated with the humanity that we often give our white brothers and sisters. And it has to stop, and it has to stop at the highest levels of our government," he said.

He called for police, prosecutors and judges to take action to stop incidents like this from happening. He pointed to other examples such as the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, adding, "we cannot turn a blind eye to the deliberate indifference."

35 min ago

Blake family attorney says "it is going to take a miracle" for him to walk again

From CNN’s Raja Razek

Blake family attorney Patrick Salvi speaks during a press conference in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on August 25.
Blake family attorney Patrick Salvi speaks during a press conference in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on August 25. CNN

Blake family attorney Patrick Salvi detailed the injuries that he said Jacob Blake suffered after being shot multiple times by Kenosha police.

"He had a bullet go through some or all of his spinal cord. At least one bullet," Salvi said. "He has holes in his stomach. He had to have nearly his entire colon and small intestines removed."

"He suffered damage to his kidney and liver," he added. "And was also shot in the arm."

He said while he is in surgery right now, "it is not going to be his last surgery."

Earlier today CNN reported that Blake is currently paralyzed from the waist down.

Attorney Ben Crump said that "it is going to take a miracle" for Blake to walk again.

Salvi said that the family will file a civil lawsuit.

4 min ago

Jacob Blake's parents call for healing and condemn violent protests

Julia Jackson, Jacob Blake's mother, speaks during a press conference in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on August 25.
Julia Jackson, Jacob Blake's mother, speaks during a press conference in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on August 25. CNN

The parents of Jacob Blake, the man who was shot in the back by a police officer on Sunday as he tried to enter an SUV, called for healing and condemned violent protests.

Julia Jackson, Blake's mother, asked the people of Wisconsin to "take a moment and examine your hearts."

"As I was riding through here, through this city, I noticed a lot of damage that doesn't reflect my son or my family," Jackson said at a news conference Tuesday. "If Jacob knew what was going on as far as that goes, the violence and the destruction, he would be very unpleased."

"Let's use our hearts, our love, and our intelligence to work together to show the rest of the world how humans are supposed to treat each other," she added.

Blake's father, Jacob Blake Sr., thanked everyone for the support.

"I like to thank everyone for coming out in support of my son with this senseless attempted murder that was committed on him. They shot my son seven times, seven times. Like he didn't matter. But my son matters. He's a human being, and he matters," he said.

Watch:

1 hr 13 min ago

Wisconsin governor declares state of emergency and increases National Guard presence

From CNN's Omar Jimenez, Brad Parks and Hira Humayun

Protesters clash with Kenosha County Sherriff's officers in front of the County Court House during demonstrations against the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin on August 24.
Protesters clash with Kenosha County Sherriff's officers in front of the County Court House during demonstrations against the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin on August 24. Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP/Getty Images

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers declared a State of Emergency, according to a statement from his office Tuesday. 

“Following protests on Monday night, Gov. Evers today announced he is authorizing increased Wisconsin National Guard support for Kenosha County to 250 members and will continue to adjust to meet local needs,” the statement read.

Evers said in an earlier statement today that the move to increase National Guard presence was to “ensure individuals can exercise their right safely, protect state buildings and critical infrastructure, and support first responders and fire fighters."

Evers also called on protesters to protest peacefully and safely.

"The ability to exercise First Amendment rights is a critically important part of our democracy and the pursuit of justice. But there remains a line between peaceful assembly and what we saw last night that put individuals, families, and businesses in danger," the statement said.

“We cannot forget the reason why these protests began, and what we have seen play out over the last two nights and many nights this year is the pain, anguish, and exhaustion of being Black in our state and country,” he went on to say, adding, “But as I said yesterday, and as I’ll reiterate today, everyone should be able to exercise their fundamental right—whether a protester or member of the press—peacefully and safely. We cannot allow the cycle of systemic racism and injustice to continue. We also cannot continue going down this path of damage and destruction.”
2 hr 20 min ago

8 p.m. curfew now in effect in Kenosha county

Kenosha County, Wisconsin, has officially declared a new curfew starting tonight at 8 p.m. CT.

The sheriff's department issued a statement saying the curfew will be in effect east of Interstate 94 until 7 a.m. on Wednesday. It also told people to stay off the streets for their own safety.

Some background: Buildings and cars in Kenosha were set on fire last night during protests reignited by the police shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake.

Enraged demonstrators poured onto the streets after video of the shooting began circulating on social media, showing an officer grabbing on to the man's tank top. Seven shots are heard, followed by the sustained sound of a car horn.

Read the statement:

2 hr 25 min ago

Wisconsin NAACP president: We demand a thorough investigation

Wendell Harris, the president of the Wisconsin branch of the NAACP, speaks during an interview on August 25.
Wendell Harris, the president of the Wisconsin branch of the NAACP, speaks during an interview on August 25. CNN

Wendell Harris, the president of the Wisconsin branch of the NAACP, says there needs to be a thorough investigation into the shooting of Jacob Blake.

"We demand that there's a thorough investigation, a fair investigation, and we're going to receive that. We're going to get that," Harris told CNN on Tuesday.

Harris said he has confidence in state officials and that the NAACP will be at the table to push for policy changes.

"We now have a governor in Wisconsin who has called for a special session on police accountability. A governor that has clearly shown that he and his administration is about all the people in Wisconsin being treated with respect and dignity, unlike his predecessor," he added.

In response to protests in the city, Harris said that while the NAACP doesn't condone violence, it supports the fight for justice.

"I support the young people's right to protest. I don't want anyone to get the impression that the NAACP don't want to see the protests, because I'll be the first one out fighting with them if anyone tries to take away that right," Harris said.

"This is about us coming together as a nation and respecting each other as people and that's what we're fighting for and that's what we're going to continue to fight for," he added.