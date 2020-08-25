US
Police shooting of Jacob Blake

Coronavirus pandemic

RNC: Day 1

Police shooting of Jacob Blake sparks protests

By Meg Wagner and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 2021 GMT (0421 HKT) August 25, 2020
54 min ago

The man who shot video of the shooting describes what happened in the moments before

From CNN's Amir Vera, Sarah Jorgensen and Polo Sandoval,

Raysean White took video of the moment Jacob Blake was shot by police on Sunday in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The footage has been viewed millions of times,

"It's disturbing to actually look out the window where I live and see this man get shot by the police seven times," White told CNN on Monday. "It's highly disturbing to me, but I'm pretty sure Jacob's kids were more traumatized than anybody during the whole situation."

Kenosha officers were called to a domestic incident about 5:11 p.m. local time on Sunday, police said. The shooting unfolded on a residential street packed with apartment buildings.

Here's what White said happened next: White said he saw Blake get out of a truck and approach his son, who was on the lawn. Blake told his son to get into the truck while Blake walked into the apartment building behind a woman who was outside.

After stepping away and coming back, White said the scene drastically changed. Police were wrestling with Blake.

"One of them had him in a headlock and was punching him in his ribs, the other had him in a headlock on the other side of him and was pulling his arm," White told CNN.

"After they punched him in his rib, the female officer tased him and Jacob kind of leaned on the car and they proceeded to wrestle him toward the back of the car and he went to the other side of the car. When they were on the other side of the car on the ground, I had to pick up my camera and start recording."

And that's where the video starts: The clip shows a Black man walking around the front of a gray SUV with two officers a step or two behind him, one with his weapon trained on the man's back. As the Black man enters the driver side door of his car, the nearest officer grabs the tail of his tank top and seven shots are heard.

The man entering the car appears to go limp. A sustained car horn blares. A woman nearby jumps up and down, apparently in anguish.

"The officer that shot him, he got on his knees," White told CNN. "He was trying to help him. He put his blue gloves on. Backup came. The other officers tried to help him."

3 hr 26 min ago

Family attorney confirms Blake is paralyzed below the waist

Attorney Ben Crump, who is representing the family of Jacob Blake, confirmed that the 29-year-old dad is paralyzed from the waist down following the Sunday shooting.

"Praying it's not permanent," he tweeted moments ago.

Blake was shot in the back by a police officer on Sunday as he tried to enter an SUV. His three young children were in the car when he was shot, Crump said.

3 hr 38 min ago

Civil rights group calls for "immediate and transparent" investigation into shooting

From CNN's Hira Humayun

Civil rights nonprofit group Southern Poverty Law Center is calling for an “immediate and transparent” investigation into Jacob Blake’s shooting.

The group also wants an investigation into the death of Trayford Pellerin, a 31-year-old Black man who was fatally shot Friday night during an encounter with officers in Louisiana.

“There is an urgent need to look at the use of excessive force by law enforcement in order to stop the shootings and murder of Black and brown people in this country," SPLC President and CEO Margaret Huang said in a statement. "We call for an immediate and transparent investigation into Jacob Blake’s shooting, as well as Trayford Pellerin’s murder, and urge elected leaders in both communities to take steps to end this epidemic of police violence.

4 hr 34 min ago

Blake's uncle: We demand justice, "but we're going to do that without tearing up our own communities"

From CNN's Christina Maxouris

Protesters march to demonstrate against the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on August 24.
Protesters march to demonstrate against the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on August 24. Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP/Getty Images

Justin Blake, Jacob Blake's uncle, says the family supports the protests in Wisconsin and across the country in reaction to the police shooting of his nephew — but they do not condone violence.

"We want justice, and we're going to get justice," he said. "We're going to demand justice, but we're going to do that without tearing up our own communities."

Protests erupted Sunday after a video of the shooting began circulating on social media. On Monday, Wisconsin's governor called in the National Guard and officials set an 8 p.m. curfew for demonstrators hoping to avoid any clashes — but protesters again took to the streets last night.

Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black father, was still in intensive care late yesterday, an attorney for the family said.

5 hr 3 min ago

Here's what we know so far about the police shooting of Jacob Blake

Protesters erupted overnight in the city of Kenosha, Wisconsin, and around the country following the Sunday police shooting of Jacob Blake.

If you're just reading in now, here's what we know so far:

  • What happened: Blake was shot and critically injured by an officer with the Kenosha Police Department Sunday afternoon, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said. Blake's three young sons watched from a car as he was shot, attorney Benjamin Crump said.
  • Blake's condition: Blake was still in intensive care late yesterday, Crump said. Blake's father said his son is paralyzed from the waist down, although he is unsure if the paralysis is permanent.
  • There's video: A graphic video purported to be of the shooting was posted to Facebook. Police said they were called to the address for a domestic disturbance, but it is unclear what happened before the video recording began.
  • An investigation is underway: The Wisconsin Department of Justice announced it is investigating the shooting. Kenosha's police association has urged people to "withhold from passing judgement" until that probe is complete.
  • The officers have not been named: Two officers involved in the Sunday shooting are on leave, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice's division of criminal investigation. The officers have not been identified.

5 hr 4 min ago

Blake was breaking up a fight before he was shot, attorney says

From CNN's Eliott C. McLaughlin and Christina Maxouris

Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black father, was shot by police Sunday afternoon in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Family attorney Ben Crump said Blake was trying to break up a fight before the shooting, which was captured on video by a bystander.

Just after 5 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a domestic disturbance call in the city of 100,000 located on the Lake Michigan shoreline between Chicago and Milwaukee.

It's unclear who called 911 or what happened before video of the shooting begins. In a police call, a dispatcher says Blake "isn't supposed to be there," and that he took a complainant's keys and refused to leave. The dispatcher later explains she doesn't have more details because the caller was "uncooperative."

Crump — who also represents many families whose loved ones were shot by police — said Blake was leaving the scene after "breaking up a fight between two women."

5 hr 6 min ago

Jacob Blake is paralyzed from the waist down, his father says

From CNN's Sara Sidner

Jacob Blake, left, is pictured with his four sons.
Jacob Blake, left, is pictured with his four sons. From Ben Crump/Twitter

Jacob Blake is suffering paralysis from the waist down after being shot several times by a Kenosha police officer according to his father.

Blake's father, Jacob Blake Sr., was unsure if the paralysis is permanent or whether his son would recover some movement in the future.

6 hr 47 min ago

Milwaukee county executive: "Black people are not being recognized for being humans"

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley spoke out about the shooting of Jacob Blake in the nearby city of Kenosha, Wisconsin, saying “Blake’s wounds are a result of systemic racism.” 

“At the end of the day, Black people are not being recognized for being humans,” Crowley told CNN’s John Berman. “The fact that we can't walk in the park, the fact that we can't barbecue in a park, the fact that we can't bird watch and continue to be harassed by individuals or by law enforcement, it is scary for us,” he said. 

Crowley said the video of Blake was “startling” for him to see. Blake was shot as he tried to enter an SUV where his three young sons were inside, according to his family attorney.

“To know that his kids [were] also in the vehicle when he was shot lets you know that this was a true disregard of not only his life, but the traumatic experience his children even experienced,” he said. 

Crowley said he wants to see police officers get de-escalation training and also have officers live in the communities where they work. 

Milwaukee County became one of the first local governments to declare racism a public health crisis in April 2019.

Watch:

7 hr 27 min ago

An investigation into the shooting has begun

From CNN's Christina Maxouris

Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley said Monday an investigation into the Sunday shooting of Jacob Blake has kicked off, but is at its "earliest stages."

The Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation is conducting the investigation, according to Graveley. Once their investigation is complete, the case will be handed over to the district attorney's office for review.

"We're asked to make two determinations based on the evidence that is presented," Graveley said. "One, did any officer, in this case, commit any crimes, and two, are there any crimes that we believe were committed that we can prove beyond a reasonable doubt?"

"If those two things are concluded as a yes, then criminal charges would be brought at the end of that process," he added.

Following the shooting, two Wisconsin police officers were placed on administrative leave, but the local police union has urged the public to withhold judgment until "all the facts are known."

During a news conference Monday, Graveley said he hopes federal prosecutors will conduct a parallel civil rights investigation into Blake's shooting and "prosecute any alleged police misconduct."