Protesters march to demonstrate against the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on August 24. Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP/Getty Images

Justin Blake, Jacob Blake's uncle, says the family supports the protests in Wisconsin and across the country in reaction to the police shooting of his nephew — but they do not condone violence.

"We want justice, and we're going to get justice," he said. "We're going to demand justice, but we're going to do that without tearing up our own communities."

Protests erupted Sunday after a video of the shooting began circulating on social media. On Monday, Wisconsin's governor called in the National Guard and officials set an 8 p.m. curfew for demonstrators hoping to avoid any clashes — but protesters again took to the streets last night.

Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black father, was still in intensive care late yesterday, an attorney for the family said.