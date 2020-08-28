Michelle Obama tweets about Kenosha shooting: "I'm exhausted and frustrated"

Former first lady Michelle Obama speaks to guests at the Obama Foundation Summit at Illinois Institute of Technology on October 29, 2019 in Chicago. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Former First Lady Michelle Obama tweeted a lengthy post where she shares her feelings and emotions regarding the state of the country and the fallout from the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

“These past few months, I’ve been thinking a lot about what our kids are seeing every day in this country – the lack of empathy, the division stoked in times of crisis, the age-old and systemic racism that’s been so prominent this summer. Sometimes they see it on the news. Sometimes they see it from the White House Rose Garden. And sometimes they see it from the back seat of a car,” Obama wrote.

Obama said that while she is “exhausted and frustrated,” she has been inspired by the protests.

“They will do something. They already are – opening eyes, rattling consciences, and reminding people of all backgrounds that this problem wasn’t solved earlier this summer and it won’t be any time soon unless we all make a change.”