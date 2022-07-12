The Webb telescope was built to look at the structure of the universe itself. Here's what to know about it.

The James Webb telescope on March 5, 2020. (Chris Gunn/NASA)

In addition to investigating the wealth of planets outside of our solar system, the James Webb Space Telescope is peering back to some of the earliest galaxies that formed after the Big Bang and the very structure of the universe itself.

Launched in December, the Webb is allowing researchers to get four times closer to the Big Bang than the Hubble Space Telescope, according to Marcia Rieke, a regents professor of astronomy at the University of Arizona's Steward Observatory and principal investigator for the Near Infrared Camera on the Webb telescope.

Hubble observed the universe 450 million years after the Big Bang.

Each space telescope builds on the knowledge gained from the previous one. In the case of Webb, its mirror is nearly 60 times larger than previous space telescopes, including the retired Spitzer Space Telescope. The observatory also improves on the sensitivity and resolution of the Hubble.

Collecting infrared observations from space prevents interference created by the heat from our planet and its atmosphere. These observations could confirm or entirely upend predictions and ideas that scientists have about the origin of the universe and how it evolved.

Here are some other things to know about the Webb telescope: