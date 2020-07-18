Tributes flow for civil rights icon John Lewis

He dressed up at Comic-Con. He preached to chickens. He's the John Lewis you don't know
From CNN's John Blake
Talk to anyone who has known John Lewis for any length of time and you'll eventually hear the story about him preaching to the chickens.
It goes something like this: Lewis was a shy black kid with a stutter who was determined to be a preacher while growing up in rural Alabama during the Jim Crow era. He'd practice his calling by going to the henhouse on his family's farm and delivering sermons to his captive flock.
Lewis -- whose family called him "Robert," his middle name -- grew so attached to his feathered congregation that he conducted chicken weddings, baptisms and even eulogized chicken funerals. When his chickens were unavailable for worship, he would corral his younger siblings and cousins and preach to them. They nicknamed him "Preacher."
The Georgia congressman, who died at the age of 80 on Friday, has told the chicken story so much that when a friend invited him to deliver some brief remarks at a reunion of civil rights leaders, he teased Lewis with a warning.
"We told him, 'Forget the chicken. We heard the chicken stories,'" says Larry Rubin, a former field secretary for the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC), who worked alongside Lewis. "'You only have five minutes. That chicken story takes 10 minutes.'"
Nancy Pelosi: Lewis was "one of the greatest heroes of American history"
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has called John Lewis "one of the greatest heroes of American history" and "the conscience of the Congress" in a statement mourning his passing.
“John Lewis was a titan of the civil rights movement whose goodness, faith and bravery transformed our nation – from the determination with which he met discrimination at lunch counters and on Freedom Rides, to the courage he showed as a young man facing down violence and death on Edmund Pettus Bridge, to the moral leadership he brought to the Congress for more than 30 years," she wrote.
“In the Congress, John Lewis was revered and beloved on both sides of the aisle and both sides of the Capitol. All of us were humbled to call Congressman Lewis a colleague, and are heartbroken by his passing. May his memory be an inspiration that moves us all to, in the face of injustice, make ‘good trouble, necessary trouble.'"
Fast facts about John Lewis
Here's a look at the life of US Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.), a civil rights leader.
Personal
Birth date: February 21, 1940
Birth place: Troy, Alabama
Birth name: John Robert Lewis
Father: Eddie Lewis, sharecropper
Mother: Willie Mae (Carter) Lewis
Marriage: Lillian Miles Lewis (December 21, 1968-December 31, 2012, her death)
March 7, 1965: Helps organize a voting rights march from Selma to Montgomery and is among 600 demonstrators attacked by police. This day becomes known as Bloody Sunday.
March 21-25, 1965: Joins over 3,000 demonstrators marching from Selma to Montgomery, this time under the protection of federal troops. The size of the group reaches 25,000 by the time they reach Montgomery.
1966: Co-founds the Southern Coordinating Committee to End the War in Vietnam.
1966-1967: Associate director of the Field Foundation.
1967-1970: Community organization director for the Southern Regional Council.
1970-1977: Director of the Voter Education Project.
August 2013: Top Shelf Productions publishes "March: Book One." The graphic novel is the first of a planned trilogy, written by Lewis and Andrew Aydin, and illustrated by Nate Powell.
January 2015: Top Shelf Productions publishes "March: Book Two."
June 22, 2016: Lewis leads a sit-in on the House floor to protest inaction on gun control and try to push a vote preventing people on the terrorist watch list from buying guns. The demonstration draws 170 lawmakers. After about 25 hours, Democrats decide to end the sit-in, but vow to continue when Congress returns for their next session.
August 2016: Top Shelf Productions publishes "March: Book Three."
January 14, 2017: Trump criticizes Lewis in a threaded tweet, "Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results. All talk, talk, talk - no action or results. Sad!" Lewis responds with a statement encouraging donors to pledge money to the Democratic National Committee, adding: "Today, Donald Trump attacked me on Twitter. He said that I'm 'all talk' and 'no action.' I've been beaten bloody, tear-gassed, fighting for what's right for America. I've marched at Selma with Dr. King. Sometimes that's what it takes to move our country in the right direction."
December 29, 2019: In a statement, Lewis announces he has stage 4 pancreatic cancer.
Bill and Hilary Clinton: "We have lost a giant"
Former President Bill Clinton and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton have issued a tribute to John Lewis, saying: "We have lost a giant."
"John Lewis gave all he had to redeem America’s unmet promise of equality and justice for all, and to create a place for us to build a more perfect union together," the statement continued. "From a small farm in Alabama, to life-risking service in the civil rights movement, to three decades in Congress, he was always 'walking with the wind,' steered by a moral compass that told him when to make good trouble and when to heal troubled waters. Always true to his word, his faith, and his principles, John Lewis became the conscience of the nation. "Hillary and I loved John. We were blessed by his friendship, support, and wise counsel. We’ll miss him so much, but we’ll always be grateful to God for his long good life, and grateful that he lived to see a new generation of Americans take to the streets in search of his long sought 'beloved community.' "Our hearts go out to his son John-Miles and the entire Lewis family, his able loyal staff, and all who loved and admired him the world over."
Martin Luther King III: "John Lewis was an American treasure"
Martin Luther King III, the oldest son of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr, tweeted tonight on the passing of John Lewis:
"John Lewis was an American treasure. He gave a voice to the voiceless, and he reminded each of us that the most powerful nonviolent tool is the vote. Our hearts feel empty without our friend, but we find comfort knowing that he is free at last."
A statement from the family of John Lewis
The family of John Lewis has issued a statement on his passing:
"It is with inconsolable grief and enduring sadness that we announce the passing of U.S. Rep. John Lewis. He was honored and respected as the conscience of the US Congress and an icon of American history, but we knew him as a loving father and brother. He was a stalwart champion in the on-going struggle to demand respect for the dignity and worth of every human being. He dedicated his entire life to non-violent activism and was an outspoken advocate in the struggle for equal justice in America. He will be deeply missed."
Apple CEO Tim Cook: "John Lewis guided us toward a more righteous world"
Apple CEO Tim Cook called John Lewis an "American hero" in a tweet mourning his passing.
"John Lewis guided us toward a more righteous world. He marched in Selma, he marched on Washington—he marched for us all. His life's work shaped our history and his legacy inspires us to continue the march for racial equity and justice."
Bernice King: Lewis "served God and humanity well"
Martin Luther King Jr.'s daughter Bernice King mourned the passing of US Congressman John Lewis, writing on Twitter: “You did, indeed, fight the good fight and get into a lot of good trouble."
"You served God and humanity well," she posted. "Thank you. Take your rest."
Sen. Ted Cruz: Lewis helped transform the US
Ted Cruz, US Senator for Texas, has posted a tribute to John Lewis on Twitter.
"Tonight, the world grieves for the great John Lewis. In my 1st yr in the Senate, I had the privilege of traveling w/ John & much of the Congressional Black Caucus to Nelson Mandela’s funeral. The entire trip to Johannesburg, John regaled us w/ stories of being alongside Dr. King."