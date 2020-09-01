US
Police shooting of Jacob Blake

live news

Live

Coronavirus pandemic

Live Updates

The latest on Kenosha police shooting of Jacob Blake

By Meg Wagner and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 2055 GMT (0455 HKT) September 1, 2020
54 min ago

Trump says he feels "terribly for anyone who goes through that," in response to question about Jacob Blake

From CNN's Nikki Carvajal 

President Trump said he feels “terribly for anybody who goes through that,” when asked what his message was for the family of Jacob Blake, as he spoke at a roundtable in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

“I feel terribly for anybody that goes through that, that’s why we’re so honored to meet the pastors,” Trump said. “I feel terribly for anybody that goes through that. As you know, it’s under investigation.”  

“It’s a big thing happening right now,” he continued, “I guess it’s under a local investigation. I know, Bill, you’re also participating,” he said to Attorney General William Barr. 

“I hope they come up with the right answer,” Trump said. “It’s a complicated subject, to be honest with you. But I feel terribly for anybody who has to go through – and I didn’t get to speak to the mother, I hear she’s a fine woman. I hear from the pastor, a really fine woman. But you can see when I spoke with the pastors – I see exactly what it is and they understand where I am."

Some context: It was the first time the President himself talked about Blake’s shooting during the roundtable. He repeatedly addressed people whose businesses were impacted by protests and pledged his support for law enforcement, but never once addressed police brutality, other than to again voice support for officers who “choke” and kill someone unnecessarily. 

It wasn’t until more than 30 minutes into the event that someone in the room mentioned Blake by name – when a pastor said he continued to “pray for Jacob’s healing.” 

The President never acknowledged that comment. 

The only condemnation Trump made was to “condemn the dangerous anti-police rhetoric,” despite the fact that an armed supporter of the President, reportedly acting as a vigilante, allegedly killed two people on the streets of Kenosha during the protests.  

1 hr 3 min ago

Trump’s visit to Kenosha has brought supporters and protesters to the streets

CNN's Omar Jimenez

As President Trump held a roundtable at Bradford High School, Black Lives Matter chants were met with All Lives Matter chants outside the Kenosha County Courthouse.

Everyone has stayed peaceful, CNN's Omar Jimenez reports, nothing more than some passionate arguments.

One protestor named Lamar Whitfield, with the No More foundation out of Chicago, delivered a speech that seemed to unite the two sides.

Here is part of what he said, “Look at my skin and then look around you, we are all different sets of people fighting for one cause. There’s no way we can allow things that have been happening in this world to keep continuing to happen.”

Here's a look at the scene:

From CNN's Omar Jimenez

From CNN's Omar Jimenez

58 min ago

Here's who is participating in Trump's community safety roundtable 

From CNN's Matthew Hoye

President Donald Trump participates in a roundtable discussion on community safety with other officials in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on September 1.
President Donald Trump participates in a roundtable discussion on community safety with other officials in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on September 1. Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump is participating in a roundtable focused on community safety in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Here is a list of participants, according to a list sent by Deputy White House Press Secretary Judd Deere:

Trump administration

  • Attorney General William Barr
  • Department of Homeland Security Acting Secretary Chad Wolf

Members of Congress

  • Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson
  • Rep. Bryan Steil of Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District 

External participants

  • Kenosha Chief of Police Daniel Miskinis
  • Sheriff of Kenosha County David Beth
  • Zach Rodriguez, supervisor of Kenosha County
  • Erin Decker, supervisor of Kenosha County
  • Don Kapla, president of Wisconsin Fraternal Order of Police 
  • Jerry Johnson, National Trustee of Wisconsin Fraternal Order of Police 
  • Pastor James Ward, pastor of INSIGHT Church 
  • Pastor Sharon Ward, pastor of INSIGHT Church 
  • Major General Paul E. Knapp, adjutant general of Wisconsin National Guard 
  • John Morrissey, city administrator of Kenosha 
  • State Sen. Van Wanggaard from Wisconsin’s 21st State Senate District 
  • State Rep. Samantha Kerkman from Wisconsin’s 61st State House District 
  • Scott Carpenter, co-owner of B&L Office Furniture 
  • Linda Carpenter, co-owner, B&L Office Furniture 
  • Kimberly Warner, owner of Authentique Gifts and RePour’d Candle Factory 
  • John Rode III, owner of Rode’s Camera Shop 
  • Riki Tagliapietra, director of operations of The Grease and Honey Group of Kenosha

 

  

1 hr 31 min ago

Trump announces millions in funding to law enforcement and small businesses in Kenosha

From CNN's Maegan Vazquez 

Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump announced on Tuesday that his administration would be providing millions of dollars in funding toward law enforcement, public safety resources and small business relief in Kenosha and the state of Wisconsin. 

“I’m committed to helping Kenosha rebuild. We will provide $1 million dollars to the Kenosha law enforcement so that you have some extra money to go out and do what you have to do,” Trump said during a public safety roundtable in Kenosha. 

“I’m also providing nearly $4 million dollars to support the small businesses that I talked about today that got burned up, burned down. And we’re going to be providing over $42 million dollars to support public safety statewide, including direct support for law enforcement and funding for additional prosecutors to punish criminals, and resources to provide services to victims of crime,” he added. 

The $42 million, Trump said, was funding Attorney General Bill Barr was pushing for. 

2 hr 1 min ago

Trump says he will meet with Blake's family pastor

From CNN's Nikki Carvajal

President Trump spoke and took a few questions during his tour of the command center in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Trump said he would meet Jacob Blake’s family pastor while he’s in Kenosha.

Some background: Yesterday, Blake’s father told CNN that the family does not have a pastor, but multiple administration officials have said that the White House has been in contact with Blake’s mother’s pastor.

“I’m going to meet him in a little while. He represents the family. And I think it’s probably better off if it’s handled locally right now,” Trump said. “It’s under investigation as you know, so I think it’s much better – I actually suggested we handle it locally.”

It’s not clear if the President is referring to the meeting with Blake family representatives.

“I was going to speak to the mother yesterday,” Trump said, referring to Blake’s mother. “I hear she’s a very fine woman, I was going to speak to her, but then I hear there are a lot of lawyers on the phone, but I said I have enough lawyers in my life.”

Trump said he looks “forward to” meeting with the pastor.

“This is going to heal very quickly,” Trump said, of the overall situation in Kenosha. “We’re going to help them from an economic standpoint.” The President continued speaking, but the rest of his comments were cut out due to signal issues.

2 hr 1 min ago

As Trump tours damage in Kenosha, here's what other parts of the city are like

From CNN's Julia Jones, Sara Sidner and Shimon Prokupecz

President Trump is visiting Kenosha, Wisconsin today, where protesters have rallied nightly following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black father on Aug. 23.

As he left the White House this morning, Trump said he's visiting the city to show support for the National Guard and local law enforcement. His first stop after landing was to visit a building that had been damaged in the protests.

The city's uptown strip is fairly damaged, as are some parts of the downtown area near the courthouse. Pictures from one street of downtown showed several boarded-up businesses, but an otherwise calm scene.

And in many of the city's neighborhoods, it's business as usual.

Things appear in order near Bradford High School, where President Trump is scheduled to visit later today. The school is just a few blocks from where Jacob Blake was shot — and the Blake family is hosting a community event at the site today. There are bouncy houses for children to play and a BBQ for the community.

Remember: Trump said he’s not planning to meet with Blake’s family during the visit because they wanted to involve lawyers. 

Here's what it looks like at the community event today:

From CNN's Sara Sidner

2 hr 47 min ago

Trump is officially in Kenosha

From CNN's Nikki Carvajal

People wave at President Trump's motorcade in Kenosha on September 1.
People wave at President Trump's motorcade in Kenosha on September 1. Evan Vucci/AP

The President’s motorcade entered Kenosha city limits at 12:50 p.m. local time, or 1:50 ET, according to the press pool traveling with him.

The first stop will be to inspect damaged property. 

According to the press pool, along the entire route was a mix of people waving Black Lives Matter signs and many Trump supporters waving Trump 2020 signs. Essentially every intersection had a gathering of people. 

3 hr 12 min ago

Trump says he'll "look at some of the damage that was done" in Kenosha 

From CNN's Nikki Carvajal

Evan Vucci/AP

President Donald Trump stepped off Air Force One moments ago. He was accompanied by Attorney General William Barr and acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf. None of the men wore masks or face coverings.

The President made brief remarks to pool cameras, saying he would be “making a couple of stops.”  

“We’ll look at some of the damage that was done, “ Trump told reporters on the tarmac. “We’re going to get it fixed up. We’re going to help the people rebuild their businesses in Kenosha. It’s just been a great state. Great people. And we’re getting in straightened out.” 

“The violence has stopped from the time the National Guard came,” he continued. “I mean literally when they set their foot on this location it stopped.” 

Trump said he would also attend a roundtable and would “have plenty to talk about during the day.” 

He's now on his way to Kenosha, which is about a half-hour drive away.

3 hr 13 min ago

Blake family and supporters blast Trump for sowing division

From CNN’s Konstantin Toropin

Family and friends of Jacob Blake had strong criticism for Donald Trump at a news conference held shortly before the President is set to visit Kenosha, Wisconsin.

“We know why Trump is here in Kenosha today […] He is here to sow chaos and fear —we reject these attempts to divide us,” Tanya McClean, a Kenosha resident and friend of the Blake family who helped organize the event, said at a press conference this afternoon.

“President Trump is trying to stir up more division and chaos,” McClean added.

“We don’t need more pain and division from a President set on advancing his campaign at the expense of our city,” said Justin Blake, uncle of Jacob Blake, in an earlier statement for the event. 

“We need justice and relief for our vibrant community.” 

McLean said that the President has failed to “address the growing unemployment crisis and the state sanctioned violence that denies black Americans our rights to freedom and a safe and healthy life.”

“Republicans in DC and here in Wisconsin have failed us,” McLean said at the press conference provided to CNN by affiliate WTMJ.

“We still don't have care, safety, and support, every one of us needs.”