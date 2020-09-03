Biden to meet with Jacob Blake's family in Kenosha today

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will visit Kenosha today, the Wisconsin city where the police shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake reignited protests over racial injustice, his campaign said.

Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, "will hold a community meeting in Kenosha to bring together Americans to heal and address the challenges we face," his campaign said Wednesday.

Biden also will meet with Blake's father, Jacob Blake Sr., and other Blake family members during the visit, according to a family spokesperson and campaign official.

The trip comes two days after President Trump visited Kenosha, ignoring the objections of local leaders, including Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who said in a letter to Trump that he was "concerned your presence will only hinder our healing."

Biden told reporters Wednesday that he has received "overwhelming requests" from Democratic leaders that he travel to Wisconsin.

"What we want to do is — we've got to heal. We've got to put things together. Bring people together," Biden said.

The shooting of Blake — which left him paralyzed from the waist down, his family says — has moved police brutality, racial injustice and the looting and property damage that have followed some protests to the forefront in one of the nation's most important swing states in November's general election.