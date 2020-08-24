LeBron James extended his condolences to Jacob Blake's family on Monday night, speaking to Turner Sports after the Lakers' win against the Portland Trail Blazers.

“Having two boys of my own, and me being African American in America and to see what continues to happen with the police brutality towards my kind, continue to see what goes on ... it’s very troubling," he said.

“We play a beautiful game, which brings so many great families together and people being able to rejoice and enjoy it, but at the same time never losing track of what’s really going on in our world, especially in America."

“My prayers go to that family, and hopefully we can have some change," he added. "I believe it starts in November ... We have an opportunity to make change. But it still doesn’t stop there even with whatever comes next.”

NBA reactions: Other players and members of the NBA organization have also spoken out about the shooting, as the NBA playoffs tip off.

Speaking ahead of a playoff game against the Orlando Magic, Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said the shooting was on everybody's minds.

"We need to have change, we need to be better," he said. "I'm hoping for the best for him and his family, and hoping for the best as we work through this in Wisconsin, in Milwaukee, in Kenosha ... so thoughts and prayers for Jacob Blake."

Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo spoke postgame, calling for greater action.