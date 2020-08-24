Our live coverage of the Kenosha protests following the shooting of Jacob Blake has ended. See more here:
Wisconsin police shooting of Jacob Blake sparks protests
Multiple buildings in Kenosha were set on fire tonight
From CNN’s Andy Rose, Sara Sidner and Omar Jimenez
At least three buildings were on fire tonight in Kenosha, Wisconsin, as protests continue over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
The buildings include a furniture supply store, an automotive repair business, and a Department of Corrections field office. A dump truck was also set on fire.
The Kenosha Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for information on the cause of the fires.
The protesters defied an 8 p.m. curfew, coming out for the second night since the Sunday shooting.
A furniture supply store is now on fire in Kenosha, hours after curfew
A furniture store has been set on fire in Kenosha, the city where Jacob Blake was shot by police, as midnight approaches -- hours after the 8 p.m. curfew kicked in.
Pockets of protesters are still out, carrying signs and walking around the area. Police have arrived and set up a line in front of the burning store.
Earlier tonight, protesters also set fire to a dump truck, after police fired tear gas and flash bangs at the crowds.
The night's rising tensions come in stark contrast to the mostly peaceful protests that took place earlier during the day
Jacob Blake's uncle calls for peaceful protests: "We're going to get justice"
Justin Blake, the uncle of shooting victim Jacob Blake, has urged protesters to demonstrate peacefully.
Jacob Blake was gunned down by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday, prompting nationwide anger and protests once again against police brutality toward African Americans.
"This is like, all the black parents talk about that phone call you don't want to get. And we got it," Justin Blake told CNN on Monday. "So you have to sort of be strong for each other. Let your faith be great."
"After talking to his mother, she and my brother are asking people in Kenosha and around the nation to protest, but protest not violently," he added. "We want justice, and we're going to get justice. We're going to demand justice. But we're going to do that without tearing apart our community."
Watch:
Lebron James, coaches and players speak out on the shooting as NBA playoffs tip off
From CNN's Jill Martin
LeBron James extended his condolences to Jacob Blake's family on Monday night, speaking to Turner Sports after the Lakers' win against the Portland Trail Blazers.
“Having two boys of my own, and me being African American in America and to see what continues to happen with the police brutality towards my kind, continue to see what goes on ... it’s very troubling," he said.
“We play a beautiful game, which brings so many great families together and people being able to rejoice and enjoy it, but at the same time never losing track of what’s really going on in our world, especially in America."
“My prayers go to that family, and hopefully we can have some change," he added. "I believe it starts in November ... We have an opportunity to make change. But it still doesn’t stop there even with whatever comes next.”
NBA reactions: Other players and members of the NBA organization have also spoken out about the shooting, as the NBA playoffs tip off.
Speaking ahead of a playoff game against the Orlando Magic, Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said the shooting was on everybody's minds.
"We need to have change, we need to be better," he said. "I'm hoping for the best for him and his family, and hoping for the best as we work through this in Wisconsin, in Milwaukee, in Kenosha ... so thoughts and prayers for Jacob Blake."
Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo spoke postgame, calling for greater action.
"People are dying. This is not OK," he said. "We have to keep doing our part until change really comes. Wearing the Black Lives Matter shirts and kneeling, there’s still more to be done. That’s great, that’s definitely a great step. But we’ve got to keep going until the job is done.”
A dump truck is on fire in front of Kenosha County Courthouse
From CNN's Bill Kirkos
Protesters have reignited one of the dump trucks that was set on fire late Sunday night in front of the Kenosha County Courthouse.
The fire has now been burning for about 30 minutes, and appears to be spreading. Thick black smoke is billowing through the air. It is now more than two hours past curfew in Kenosha, but pockets of protesters remain on the streets.
Law enforcement has used gas tonight to push the crowds east. Helicopters can be heard passing overhead.
Five arrested in Minneapolis during Jacob Blake protests
From CNN’s Jennifer Henderson
Five people have been arrested in Minneapolis in relation to the Jacob Blake protests, according to Minneapolis Police.
The arrested include one woman and four men, Public Information Officer John Elder told CNN.
One was arrested for felony damage to property for damaging the 1st Precinct of the Minneapolis Police Department, and four were arrested on misdemeanor charges.
Protesters remain in park across from Kenosha Courthouse after police fire tear gas
From CNN's Bill Kirkos
It's now past curfew in Kenosha, but about 100 to 150 protesters are still at the park across from the county courthouse.
About 75 police in riot gear also remain in a long line stretching one block in front of the Courthouse, protecting the front door and building facade directly across from Civic Center Park.
About half an hour ago, tensions spiked as protesters hurled bottles at the police line, chanting “Black Lives Matter” and “F*** the police”.
Police threw tear gas into the crowd, dispersing many of the protesters. The smell of tear gas still permeates the air now.
Other fireworks are being set off every few minutes. Protesters have resumed throwing bottles, now hidden behind one of the burned-out dump trucks from last night.
All the while, an open bed SUV or pickup loaded with massive speakers plays anti-police themed music, including classics from the group NWA.
Kenosha District Attorney says he hopes federal prosecutors will pursue a civil rights investigation
Michael Graveley, the district attorney of Kenosha County, said on Monday that he hopes the US Attorney's Office and federal prosecutors would conduct a parallel investigation into the shooting of Jacob Blake.
"The US Attorney's Office and federal prosecutors have reached out offering their assistance today," Graveley said. "It's my hope that they will do a parallel civil rights investigation so the feds, also police, and prosecute any alleged police misconduct."
"And so I'm hoping they will do an investigation that takes place at the same time, which will allow this community to heal sooner because independent prosecuting agencies will be able to make determinations at the same time about whether any criminal charges will be produced," he added.
He added that the Attorney General's office and their prosecuting agency had also reached out to offer assistance.