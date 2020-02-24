Kobe and Gianna Bryant's memorial service
Kobe's last text to his friend was about helping a young student get a sports internship
Rob Pelinka — the general manager of the Los Angeles Lakers, Kobe Bryant's former manager and the godfather of Gianna Bryant — said he was texting with Kobe just minutes before the deadly helicopter crash.
Kobe had texted him asking if he knew a certain baseball agent in California. Kobe wanted to help a friend get his daughter a baseball agency internship, and he vouched for her work ethic, Pelinka said.
"He clearly wanted to champion a bright future for her," he said.
Pelinka said he texted that he'd help however he could — and moments later, the helicopter Kobe and Gianna were on crashed.
The girl Kobe had been texting about was Lexi Altobelli, the surviving daughter of coach John Altobelli, who also died in the crash.
"Kobe had been texting me from the helicopter," he said. "Kobe's last human act was heroic. He wanted to use his platform to bless and shape a young girl's future. Hasn't Kobe done that for all of us?"
Kobe stepped back to allow his daughter to shine, basketball coach says
Geno Auriemma, a coach for the University of Connecticut women's basketball team, recalled the moment Kobe Bryant asked him for advice on coaching his daughter, Gianna.
"The uncoachable one wants to talk about coaching. Probably the most uncoachable player in the NBA during his career wants to know about coaching, and I wanted to know why. He said, 'I'm coaching my daughter's team.' I said, 'Oh, my God. That poor kid,'" Auriemma said.
Auriemma said while Bryant was NBA royalty, he stepped back from the limelight to allow his daughter to shine. He went on to say the Bryant was being dad.
"He wasn't being Kobe Bryant. He was allowing Gigi to be Gigi, not Kobe Bryant's daughter," Auriemma said.
Oregon player Sabrina Ionescu: "Gigi was the future, and Kobe knew it"
Sabrina Ionescu — a college basketball player for the Oregon Ducks who taught Gianna Bryant — said the 13-year-old basketball player was the future of the game.
"Whichever school she would come to choose, it doesn't matter. If I represent the present of the women's game, Gigi was the future, and Kobe knew it, so we decided to build a future together," she said.
Ionescu said she grew close to both Kobe and Gianna after he brought his daughter to a college game.
She added:
"I wanted to be part of the generation that changed basketball for Gigi and her teammates, where being born female didn't mean being born behind. Where greatness wasn't divided by gender. 'You have too much to give to stay silent,' that's what he said, that's what he believed. That's what he lived through Gigi, though me, tough his investment in women's basketball.
Vanessa Bryant's message to Kobe: "Babe, you take care of our Gigi"
Vanessa Bryant closed out her emotional tribute with a message to her late husband: "Babe, you take care of our Gigi."
"We love and miss you, boo-boo and Gigi," she said. "May you both rest in peace and have fun in heaven until we meet again one day. We love you both and miss you forever and always, mommy."
Diana Taurasi "promises to carry Gigi's legacy"
Four-time Olympic medalist and Bryant family friend Diana Taurasi gave a speech remembering Gianna and Kobe.
"Watching Kobe play at the Great Western Forum as a rookie made this little girl believe she could be a Laker one day," Taurasi said.
"He made it OK to play with an edge that borderlined crazy. Early on the Mamba mentality was in full effect. Years later when I spent time with Kobe at the Olympics, I learned firsthand it was not limited to the basketball court," she added.
Taurasi promised to carry Gigi's legacy, saying, "Gigi in many ways represents the future of women's basketball, a future where a young woman aspires to play in the WNBA the same way I wanted to be a Laker."
"She represents a time when a young girl doesn't need permission to play. Her skill would command respect," she said of Gigi's legacy.
Vanessa Bryant tells the story of when Kobe gave her the blue dress from "The Notebook"
Vanessa Bryant recalled the time Kobe gifted her the blue dress worn by Rachel McAdams in "The Notebook."
She described in detail her relationship with Kobe, saying he was "the romantic one."
"I looked forward to Valentine's day and our anniversaries every year. He planned special anniversary gifts for every year, and he thought outside the box and was so thoughtful even while working hard to be the best athlete," Vanessa said.
One of those gifts, she said, was dress from the "The Notebook."
"And it was because it was the scene when Allie comes back to Noah," Vanessa said. "We hoped to grow old together like the movie. We really had an amazing love story. We loved each other with our whole beings, and two imperfect people raising a beautiful family."
She went on to describe how he loved watching tearjerker films like "Step Mom," "Steel Magnolias," and "Little Women."
"He had a tender heart," Vanessa said.
Vanessa Bryant: "Kobe was the MVP of girl dads"
Vanessa Bryant described her late husband as "the MVP of girl dads."
Bryant went on to say he was "doting" father "that was hands on and present."
"Kobe was the MVP of girl dads, or mvd. ... He always told the girls how beautiful and smart they are. He taught them how to be brave and how to keep pushing forward when things get tough," she said.
She recalled how he helped her bathed their youngest daughter almost every night.
"He would make them laugh and smile as he got them ready for bed. He had magic arms and could put Capri to sleep in only a few minutes, and he had it down to a science, eight times up and down our hallway," Vanessa said.
Gianna Bryant "would have made a huge difference for women's basketball," her mom says
Vanessa Bryant said her daughter Gianna advocated for equal pay for professional female athletes — even though she was just 13 years old.
Gianna Bryant, who was also known as Gigi, dreamed of playing in the Women's National Basketball Association.
"She would have made a huge difference for women's basketball. Gigi was motivated to change the way everyone viewed women in sports," Vanessa Bryant said.
She added:
"She wrote papers in school defending women and wrote about how the unequal pay difference for the NBA and WNBA leagues wasn't fair, and I truly feel she made positive changes for the WNBA players now, since they knew Gigi's goal was to eventually play in the WNBA."
