Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Rob Pelinka — the general manager of the Los Angeles Lakers, Kobe Bryant's former manager and the godfather of Gianna Bryant — said he was texting with Kobe just minutes before the deadly helicopter crash.

Kobe had texted him asking if he knew a certain baseball agent in California. Kobe wanted to help a friend get his daughter a baseball agency internship, and he vouched for her work ethic, Pelinka said.

"He clearly wanted to champion a bright future for her," he said.

Pelinka said he texted that he'd help however he could — and moments later, the helicopter Kobe and Gianna were on crashed.

The girl Kobe had been texting about was Lexi Altobelli, the surviving daughter of coach John Altobelli, who also died in the crash.