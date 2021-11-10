After shooting Joseph Rosenbaum, Kyle Rittenhouse described running past Anthony Huber toward the police line.
“As I'm running past Mr. Huber, he's holding a skateboard like a baseball bat and he swings it down and I block it with my arm trying to prevent it from hitting me, but it still hits me in the neck. And as I block it, it goes flying somewhere off into the distance,” Rittenhouse said.
He says he got light-headed and fell to the ground.
“As I’m on the ground, there are people around me, I don’t recall how many, but I remember moving my rifle in their direction and they back off besides one person,” Rittenhouse said.
Rittenhouse said that person jumped at him.
“As his boot is making contact with my face, I fire two shots at him,” Rittenhouse said.
“Why did you shoot at him?” defense attorney Mike Richards asked.
“He would have stomped my face in if I didn’t fire,” Rittenhouse replied.
Rittenhouse said Huber then ran over and hit him a second time in the neck with a skateboard and grabbed at his gun.
“I can feel the strap starting to come off my body,” Rittenhouse said.