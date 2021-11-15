Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder has begun reading instructions to the jury ahead of closing arguments in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse.

The judge and attorneys estimated the reading of the instructions will take around 45 minutes to an hour.

Schroeder said earlier in court that there are 36 pages of jury instructions.

Moments ago, before the jury entered the room, Judge Schroeder dismissed Count 6 of the indictment against Rittenhouse – a misdemeanor charge for possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.

The charge was punishable by up to nine months in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Rittenhouse now faces five charges.