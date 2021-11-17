During day 1 of jury deliberations in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial on Tuesday, the jurors made two requests for additional copies of the jury instructions.

The first request asked the court to provide 11 additional copies of the first six pages of the jury instructions so that each of the 12 jurors could have their own copy.

Pages 2 through 3 of the jury instructions focus on the self-defense and provocation instructions. Page 4 of the jury instructions focuses on crimes requiring intent to kill. Pages 5 and 6 focus on the first count of first-degree reckless homicide for the fatal shooting of Joseph Rosenbaum.

Later on Tuesday afternoon, the jury made a second request for additional copies of pages 7 to 36 of the jury instructions, which is the total number of pages in the instructions.

Former federal prosecutor Jennifer Rodgers said Wednesday on CNN that it is common practice for each juror to have their own set of instructions to refer to during the deliberations.

"Many judges send back either one copy or 12 copies for that very reason, so they don't have to come back and ask for them. We want the jury well-versed in the law and considering it at every step," Rodgers said.

She added that she was "surprised" Judge Bruce Schroeder didn't initially provide a copy of the instructions for each juror "especially because he kind of botched the reading of the instructions."

Some more context: During the final day of the trial on Monday, Judge Schroeder read the 36 pages of instructions to the jury prior to them hearing closing arguments. The judge's reading took over an hour due to several stops and restarts where the parties continued to debate what was in the instructions.

Jurors began deliberating at 10:15 a.m. ET on Tuesday and resumed their work on Wednesday morning.