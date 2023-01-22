A tactical team is searching the van from the Torrance standoff

A tactical team searches a white cargo van during a standoff with officers in Torrance, California on Sunday. (KABC)

A law enforcement tactical team has moved in and started searching a white cargo van that was involved in a standoff with officers in Torrance, California.

Aerial video from CNN affiliate KABC showed officers approaching the van with rifles drawn. One officer was seen breaking the passenger side window, then reaching inside and opening the door. Officers then opened the side doors and started searching the vehicle.

Law enforcement sources earlier told CNN that the van is potentially linked to the Monterey Park mass shooting. Officers heard what they believed was the sound of the driver shooting himself during a standoff that started after officers pulled the van over, the sources said.

Asked about the standoff, which was still ongoing as Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna held a news conference Sunday afternoon, the sheriff said he didn't yet know if the person in the van was the suspect in Saturday's mass shooting at a dance studio.

Torrance is a city in Los Angeles County's South Bay region, located about 30 miles southwest of Monterey Park.