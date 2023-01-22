US
At least 10 dead in mass shooting near Los Angeles

By Aditi Sangal, Matt Meyer and Maureen Chowdhury, CNN

Updated 1344 GMT (2144 HKT) January 22, 2023
1 hr 10 min ago

The suspect's motive and description are unclear

The suspect's motive is unclear in the mass shooting that left at least 10 dead in Monterey Park, California, according to Capt. Andrew Meyer of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Meyer did not provide a description of the suspect at a news conference.

"All they are saying is that it was a man who was here last night at around 10:22 p.m. and began shooting," CNN's Camila Bernal reported.

"All I can tell you is that it was a firearm that was used," Meyer told reporters, but did not provide any details on the type of weapon used.

1 hr 48 min ago

At least 10 people died at the scene of the mass shooting

Police vehicles block the street near a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, California on Sunday.
Police vehicles block the street near a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, California on Sunday. (Jae C. Hong/AP)

At least 10 people have died in the mass shooting that happened late Saturday night in Monterey Park, California, according to Capt. Andrew Meyer of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

"The Monterey Park Fire Department responded to the scene and treated the injured. And pronounced 10 of the victims deceased at the scene," he said.

At least 10 other victims are in the hospital following the incident, he added. "There are at least 10 additional victims that were transported to numerous local hospitals and are listed in various conditions from stable to critical."

1 hr 44 min ago

The shooting happened Saturday night at 10:22 p.m. local time

The mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, happened at 10:22 p.m. PT on Saturday, according to Capt. Andrew Meyer of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

"Officers from the Monterey Park Police Department responded to a local business in the 100 block of West Garvey Avenue in the city of Monterey Park regarding a shots fired call," he told reporters Sunday.

"When officers arrived on scene, they observed numerous individuals, patrons of the location pouring out of the location, screaming," he added. "The officers made entry to the location and located additional victims."

1 hr 55 min ago

The Monterey Park shooting suspect fled the scene, police say

Capt. Andrew Meyer of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department speaks at a press conference Sunday morning.
Capt. Andrew Meyer of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department speaks at a press conference Sunday morning. (CNN)

The suspect in the mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, "fled the scene and remains outstanding," said Capt. Andrew Meyer of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

He urged anyone with information regarding this incident to "call LA sheriff's homicide at 323-890-5500. Or if you prefer to remain anonymous, call crime stoppers at 800-222-8477."

2 hr 13 min ago

The shooting happened near a Lunar New Year festival celebration

From CNN's Nouran Salahieh

The shooting happened near the area of Monterey Park’s Lunar New Year festival, which was scheduled to take place until 9 p.m. local time on Garvey Avenue, between Garfield and Alhambra avenues.

Past Lunar New Year events in the city have drawn crowds estimated at over 100,000 people from across Southern California, according to the city. It’s unclear how many people were still gathered in the area when shots were fired.

2 hr 33 min ago

At least 9 are dead in Monterey Park shooting, according to sheriff's office

From CNN's Sarah Moon in Monterey Park and Tina Burnside in Atlanta

Police investigate the scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park on Sunday.
Police investigate the scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park on Sunday. (Jae C. Hong/AP)

At least nine people were killed in a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The shooting incident occurred late Saturday night.

A law enforcement press conference is expected Sunday morning, according to CNN affiliate KCAL/KCBS.

2 hr 30 min ago

Police are responding to reported Saturday night shooting in Monterey Park, California

From CNN’s Keith Allen and Tina Burnside

Investigators gather at the scene of the shooting in Monterey Park on Sunday.
Investigators gather at the scene of the shooting in Monterey Park on Sunday. (Jae C. Hong/AP)

Homicide detectives are responding to a reported shooting that took place late Saturday night in Monterey Park, California, according to a spokesperson with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office.

There are multiple casualties in the shooting incident, according to the Los Angeles Times, citing law enforcement sources. 

According to CNN affiliate KCAL/KCBS, a law enforcement press conference is expected Sunday morning.

Monterey Park is a city in Los Angeles County’s San Gabriel Valley, approximately seven miles from downtown Los Angeles.