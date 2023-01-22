Here's what we know about the deadly Monterey Park mass shooting

A dance studio in Alhambra, California, said on social media that it will close in observance of a tragic mass shooting that occurred nearby in Monterey Park.

A gunman killed 10 people and wounded at least 10 more in the shooting Saturday night, according to law enforcement. Using geolocation, a CNN analysis identified the venue as Star Ballroom Dance Studio.

Lai Lai Ballroom and Studio, located in the neighboring city of Alhambra, posted on Instagram that it will be closed for the day Sunday and will cancel night classes until further notice.

The studio also noted that it will now search all students and teachers before they can enter the building.

"In observance of the tragedy at Star Dance last night, Lai Lai will be closed today. Tea and night dances are suspended until further notice. Lai Lai will reopen Monday for lessons only. As an extra precaution, all students and teachers are subject to search prior to entering the studio. Our prayers go out to all the victims families," Lai Lai Ballroom & Studio Inc posted to its Instagram story Sunday morning.

It's unclear if there is any specific connection between the two studios, beyond their locations within about three miles of one another.

Correction: An earlier version of this post incorrectly stated the studio where the mass shooting took place. It occurred at Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, according to a CNN analysis.