Here's what we know about the deadly Monterey Park mass shooting

A gunman killed at least 10 people and wounded at least 10 more after opening fire at a dance studio Saturday night in Monterey Park, California, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
The gunman escaped and "remains outstanding," the department said in their latest briefing.
Here's what we know about the deadly shooting:
- The attack happened at 10:22 p.m. local time (1:22 a.m. ET) at a dance studio near a Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park, California.
- Monterey Park is a city in Los Angeles County's San Gabriel Valley. The studio is located on the 100 block of West Garvey Avenue, between Garfield and Alhambra avenues in the community.
- Police said the shooter was a man and that a motive for the attack remains unclear. Authorities have not released a description of the suspect.
- At least 10 wounded victims were hospitalized and "were transported to numerous local hospitals and are listed in various conditions from stable to critical," according to the the sheriff's department.
- The FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office has joined the sheriff's department and Monterey Park Police in the investigation.
- Monterey Park has canceled Lunar New Year events that were set to take place Sunday on streets near the studio.