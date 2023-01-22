California Gov. Newsom says he's monitoring the Monterey Park shooting

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Sunday morning that he is "monitoring the situation closely" after a mass shooting left at least 10 people dead and 10 others injured in Monterey Park, California.

"Monterey Park should have had a night of joyful celebration of the Lunar New Year," the governor said in a tweet. "Instead, they were the victims of a horrific and heartless act of gun violence. Our hearts mourn as we learn more about the devastating acts of last night."

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass also issued a statement, calling reports of the massacre "absolutely devastating."

Monterey Park is located about seven miles from downtown Los Angeles.

"Families deserve to celebrate the holidays in peace — mass shootings and gun violence are a plague on our communities," Bass said. "As investigations determine whether these murders were motivated by Asian hate, we continue to stand united against all attempts to divide us."

Monterey Park is a predominantly Asian community, but authorities have not released any information about a potential motive for the killings. The shooting took place at a dance studio near a Lunar New Year festival.