Law enforcement sources tell CNN that the suspect in the Monterey Park shooting may have sought medical treatment shortly before his capture.
Police received a tip Sunday from an area hospital where a man fitting the description of the suspect came into the emergency room seeking treatment for injuries consistent with having been in a fight.
The man waited for a period of time and then left the hospital without receiving treatment. The hospital notified authorities when they saw the similarity to the wanted person depicted in photos on the sheriff's department's Twitter account.
A short time later, police in Torrance pulled over a white cargo van, where the Monterey Park shooting suspect was eventually found dead following a standoff.