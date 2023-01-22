US
At least 10 dead in a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California

By Aditi Sangal, Matt Meyer, Maureen Chowdhury, Veronica Rocha, Seán Federico O'Murchú and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 9:15 p.m. ET, January 22, 2023
53 Posts
10 min ago

Sources: Shooting suspect may have sought medical treatment shortly before his capture

From CNN's John Miller

Law enforcement sources tell CNN that the suspect in the Monterey Park shooting may have sought medical treatment shortly before his capture.

Police received a tip Sunday from an area hospital where a man fitting the description of the suspect came into the emergency room seeking treatment for injuries consistent with having been in a fight.

The man waited for a period of time and then left the hospital without receiving treatment. The hospital notified authorities when they saw the similarity to the wanted person depicted in photos on the sheriff's department's Twitter account.

A short time later, police in Torrance pulled over a white cargo van, where the Monterey Park shooting suspect was eventually found dead following a standoff.

1 min ago

First officers on the scene found chaos and carnage, Monterey Park police chief says

The scene was chaotic with people trying to escape and others wounded as police officers arrived at the scene of the mass shooting Saturday night in Monterey Park, California, according to Scott Wiese, chief of the Monterey Park Police Department.

Officers got to the scene "less than 3 minutes" from when the first call was made, he said.

"The first officers on scene were some of my youngest officers. They'd only been on the street for a very short period of time," Wiese said during a news conference Sunday.

He continued:

"When they came into the parking lot, it was chaos. There were wounded people, there were people trying to flee out all of the doors. They immediately went into action and within just a couple of minutes, those officers had entered the location looking for the suspect. That is our protocol here. We do not wait. 
"Inside, they came across a scene that none of them had been prepared for. There were injured people inside. There were dead people inside. And my young officers did their job and searched for a suspect and then came back and had to deal with the carnage that was inside. And it was extensive.
"That's one of the reasons I need to make sure that they are OK."
12 min ago

Biden orders White House flags to be lowered to half-staff following Monterey Park shooting

From CNN's Betsy Klein

President Joe Biden issued a proclamation Sunday honoring the victims of the mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, ordering flags to fly at half-staff at the White House and other federal buildings until sunset on Thursday.

  Biden said in the proclamation:

“As a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on January 21, 2023, in Monterey Park, California, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, January 26, 2023."
14 min ago

Sheriff says weapon seized from gunman at 2nd location is "assault handgun" that may be illegal in California

From CNN's John Miller and Matt Meyer

The gun wrestled away from the suspected Monterey Park shooter at a second location Saturday night is a Cobray M11 9mm semi-automatic, according to a law enforcement official with knowledge of the case.

At a news conference Sunday evening, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna described the gun as a "magazine-fed, semiautomatic assault pistol" with an extended, large-capacity magazine.

This style of firearm is designed to take 30-round magazines that allow for rapid fire without having to frequently change magazines.

In response to a reporter's question, Luna said: "I believe the weapon ... is not legal to have here in the state of California."

The sheriff added that he still needed to consult the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for further details on the weapon's legality.

CNN's law enforcement source said the weapon helped lead investigators to the suspect.

They seized the weapon at a dance studio in Alhambra, California, where officials say the suspect from the Monterey Park shooting arrived within 20 to 30 minutes of the massacre. He was confronted by a group of people who disarmed him.

Detectives traced the gun and were able to obtain the suspect's name and description, the law enforcement source said. He was later found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a standoff with police in Torrance, California.

Luna did not say whether authorities had confirmed that the "assault pistol" was the weapon used in the Monterey Park shooting.

24 min ago

"They saved lives": Police chief praises heroes who disarmed suspect at a second location

The suspect in the Monterey Park mass shooting was disarmed by two people when he went to a second location on Saturday night, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna.

Luna had earlier disclosed that a male Asian suspect had walked into a dance hall in Alhambra and that "some individuals wrestled the firearm away from him."

"Remember, the suspect went to the Alhambra location after he conducted the shooting (in Monterey Park), and he was disarmed by two community members who I consider to be heroes," Luna said at a news conference Sunday. 

"They saved lives. This could've been much worse. The weapon that we recovered at that second scene I am describing as a magazine-fed semiautomatic assault pistol. Not an assault rifle, but an assault pistol that had an extended large capacity magazine attached to it," he added.
37 min ago

7 victims of Monterey Park mass shooting remain hospitalized

From CNN’s Chris Boyette

Seven people remain hospitalized after a gunman opened fire at a Monterey Park, California, dance studio, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna told reporters Sunday night.

Ten people were killed in the shooting, which happened near a Lunar New Year festival celebration.

Authorities have not released the names of any of those killed or injured in the mass shooting.

23 min ago

"Several pieces of evidence" inside van linked suspect to mass shooting, police say

A coroner official investigates the scene of a van believed to be tied to the Monterey Park ballroom shooting on Sunday.
A coroner official investigates the scene of a van believed to be tied to the Monterey Park ballroom shooting on Sunday. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images)

Police discovered "several pieces of evidence" inside a van used by the suspect that linked him to the location of the mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, on Saturday night, police said Sunday.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said evidence that linked the suspect to Monterey Park, as well as to nearby Alhambra, was discovered as police searched the vehicle after the suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

In addition, a handgun was discovered inside the van, he said.

Luna had earlier said that a group of people wrestled a gun away from an armed man at a dance studio in Alhambra shortly after the Monterey Park shooting, and police were investigating whether the incidents were related.

43 min ago

Man found dead after police standoff in Torrance was the Monterey Park shooting suspect, sheriff says

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said investigators have confirmed that the man found dead inside a white cargo van after a standoff with police in Torrance, California, is the same person suspected of carrying out a mass shooting in Monterey Park Saturday night.

Luna said that after the standoff, officers found the man dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Luna identified the suspect as Huu Can Tran, 72.

Officials also believe Tran was the gunman disarmed by a group of people at a dance studio in Alhambra, California, shortly after the mass shooting Saturday night, the sheriff said.

Evidence found in the van where Tran died linked him to both the Alhambra and Monterey Park scenes, according to Luna, who said there are "no outstanding suspects" linked to the massacre.

35 min ago

NOW: Officials give an update on the Monterey Park mass shooting

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna speaks during a press conference about the shooting in Monterey Park, California on Sunday.
Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna speaks during a press conference about the shooting in Monterey Park, California on Sunday. (KCAL/KCBS)

A news conference with law enforcement officials to discuss the mass shooting in Monterey Park is underway at Monterey Park City Hall.

The speakers are expected to include Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna, Homicide Bureau Captain Andrew Meyer and Monterey Park Chief of Police Scott Wiese, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.