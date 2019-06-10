Live Updates
Helicopter crashes into New York City building
Police asks public to avoid the area
The New York Police Department just asked the public to avoid the area of West 51st and 7th Ave due to the investigation.
Helicopter crashes on top of a building in Manhattan
A helicopter has crashed on top of a building located at 787 7th Ave. in Manhattan, the New York City Fire Department tweeted.
The call came into the FDNY at at 1:43 p.m. ET, FDNY spokesman Myles Miller told CNN.
No further details immediately available from the FDNY.