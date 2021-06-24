Search crews have heard sound from the rubble, state fire marshal says

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis tells CNN that tactical units working the collapsed building heard sounds from the rubble earlier today as they did search and rescue efforts.

Patronis said that rescuers heard an individual earlier today in the parking garage area that they are having difficulty getting to.

“The rescuers are hearing sounds from the rubble,” he said. “It’s kind of hit or miss. You get into the zone where you are so passionate and so focused and so determined to make sure you are doing everything possible to save a life in an event like this.”

Patronis described what search and rescue units are experiencing in the building.

“It’s like going to the gym but it’s not air conditioned, trying to remove rubble but at the same time fearful that the debris around you could come down on you. There’s flooding, there’s fuel, there’s unstable ground, in addition, the challenge of the urgency of saving lives,” he said.

Patronis said that this remains an active rescue mission as they determine how much further they can go safely into the building.