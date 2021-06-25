The Vice Mayor of Surfside said Champlain Towers South had recently passed its roof inspection shortly before the collapse.

“What was told to me was that they had passed the roof inspection,” Vice Mayor of Surfside Tina Paul told CNN’s Poppy Harlow Friday. “I knew the roof work was going on.”

Paul said she became aware of the roof work because a couple who lived in Champlain Towers complained about the smell of the tar being used in the roof repairs.

“The smell was just overwhelming for them even with the windows closed,” Paul said. She said the couple who complained is now missing.

Paul said the complaint about the tar was the only complaint about the building she is aware of.