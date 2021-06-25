US
At least 159 missing after partial building collapse near Miami

By Aditi Sangal, Meg Wagner and Melissa Macaya, CNN

Updated 10:59 a.m. ET, June 25, 2021
1 min ago

Condo reduced to rubble recently passed its roof inspection, says town's vice mayor

From CNN’s Gregory Lemos

The Vice Mayor of Surfside said Champlain Towers South had recently passed its roof inspection shortly before the collapse.

“What was told to me was that they had passed the roof inspection,” Vice Mayor of Surfside Tina Paul told CNN’s Poppy Harlow Friday. “I knew the roof work was going on.”

Paul said she became aware of the roof work because a couple who lived in Champlain Towers complained about the smell of the tar being used in the roof repairs.

“The smell was just overwhelming for them even with the windows closed,” Paul said. She said the couple who complained is now missing.

Paul said the complaint about the tar was the only complaint about the building she is aware of. 

17 min ago

6 Colombians still missing in Surfside building collapse, country's ministry says

From CNN’s Stefano Pozzebon in Bogota

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel spray water on a fire in the partially collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building as search and rescue operations continue on Friday in Surfside.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel spray water on a fire in the partially collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building as search and rescue operations continue on Friday in Surfside. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Six Colombian citizens are still missing from the collapse of a building in Surfside, Florida, Colombian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Camila Mugno told CNN on Friday.

Answering a question from CNN on whether the six Colombians were inside the building at the moment of collapse, Mugno said the six Colombian citizens are still unaccounted for and treated as missing, at the moment. 

Mugno told CNN the six Colombian citizens are a family of three from Medellin and other travelers.

These six Colombians are among at least 31 people from six Latin American countries are still unaccounted for.

Here's a breakdown of the numbers:

Source: CNN
25 min ago

"Hope is the last thing you lose," says woman looking for her friends and their daughter

Abigail Pereira’s two friends Andres and Fabio had fled Argentina with their six-year-old daughter Sofia because of the coronavirus pandemic and had been in Surfside, Florida, for the last several months, she says.

After the building collapsed early Thursday, Pereira says she has been unable to get reliable information.

Andres was a surgeon and a humble and genuine man, she told CNN’s Nick Valencia, talking to him in Spanish.

Pereira told Valencia that she hopes someone will reach out to her with information if they have seen her friends and their daughter.

“She said, 'Hope is the last thing that you lose in this situation,' and for right now, she still has it,” Valencia said as he translated Pereira’s comments.
28 min ago

Surfside will be undertaking "due diligence" into what happened in collapse, town manager says

From CNN’s Gregory Lemos

Maria Fernanda Martinez and Mariana Cordeiro look on as search and rescue operations continue at the site of the partially collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building on Friday in Surfside.
Maria Fernanda Martinez and Mariana Cordeiro look on as search and rescue operations continue at the site of the partially collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building on Friday in Surfside. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

When asked by CNN if there were any concerns expressed about the building prior to the collapse, Surfside Town Manager Andy Hyatt said no.

“Our building official had been on the roof. They are doing some roofing work there and it was fine,” Hyatt said and added the town has contracted with a nationally renowned structural engineer to aid in the investigative effort.

Hyatt said the town will be undertaking “due diligence” into what happened with Champlain Towers and are checking on other buildings in the area as well.

Hyatt called the rescue effort “painstakingly laborious” and reiterated “it is going to take quite a while to finally reach every single person.”

What we know about the building: The cause of the collapse is still unknown. The building was constructed in 1981, according to online Miami-Dade property records. Building standards were strengthened after highly destructive Hurricane Andrew in 1992.

Shimon Wdowinski, a professor with Florida International University's Institute of Environment, told CNN he determined in a study last year that the Champlain Towers South condo showed signs of sinking in the 1990s.

The condo had a "subsidence" rate of about 2 millimeters a year from 1993 to 1999, according to his study, first reported by USA Today. While Wdowinski said this sinking alone would likely not cause the condo's collapse, he said it could be a contributing factor.

Kenneth Direktor, an attorney for the association of residents at the condo, said the building had "thorough engineering inspections over the last several months" in preparation for compliance with a 40-year certification.

CNN's Aya Elamroussi, Rosa Flores and Jason Hanna contributed reporting to this post.

36 min ago

Exact number of people inside condo when it collapsed still unknown, town official says

From CNN’s Gregory Lemos

Surfside Town Manager Andy Hyatt.
Surfside Town Manager Andy Hyatt. Source: CNN

Surfside Town Manager Andy Hyatt said they are still trying to determine how many people were inside the Champlain Towers South when it collapsed Thursday.

"We don't know the exact number that were in the building,” he told CNN’s Poppy Harlow and Jim Sciutto. “We know that it was about 80% occupied but that doesn't mean that there was 80% occupied with people, that the condo units actually had leases or people living, or owners there."

“We know that some families around here travel quite a bit,” Hyatt said. “It being June, you might be seeing more people that have left to either go on vacation or come back. Hopefully the prior is the case that several have left.”

Hyatt noted a lot of families are deciding to travel as the pandemic continues to ease domestically.

50 min ago

Florida Governor will return to Surfside this afternoon

Florida Gov. Ron Desantis will return to Surfside, Florida this afternoon, his office confirmed in a press release. DeSantis is currently in Pensacola.

He will visit the Family Assistance Center later today.

1 hr 3 min ago

She's searching for her missing friend: "I'm hopeful," but "what are the chances?"

CNN"s Sanjay Gupta speaks with Mariela Porras.
CNN"s Sanjay Gupta speaks with Mariela Porras. Source: CNN

Mariela Porras started texting and calling her friend at 7:45 a.m. ET on Thursday morning. But the resident of the Surfside building that partially collapsed earlier that morning has not responded.

"The phone goes straight to voicemail, doesn't ring at all. I called her multiple times, text messaged her, no response, which is not like her. We always communicate regularly. There's always a response. So I've not heard from her since I started texting her, 7:45 a.m," Porras told CNN. "I went to the reunification site, and they were still unaccounted for yesterday around 6:30 p.m."

Porras said her friend Graciela is "an amazing mother."

"Her whole world revolves around that little girl. She is a very talented photographer. She kind of stepped away from doing that and was recently working to get her real estate license since real estate is kind of the way to go right now. She is just a wonderful person trying to always, you know, do the right thing and trying to change laws to protect children," Porras said Friday. 

The incident has left Porras vacillating between hope and heartbreak.

"I'm hopeful, but then ... you start thinking, you know, 'if they are alive down there, like what's going on? How buried are they in there? Is there a possibility that they're alive?' Like truthfully, look at this mess. I mean, what are the chances?"
1 hr 11 min ago

President Biden expected to address Florida building collapse today as rescue efforts continue

From CNN's Jeff Zeleny and Kate Sullivan

President Biden is expected on Friday to address the building collapse in Florida after issuing an emergency declaration overnight to authorize federal assistance, according to an administration official.

Biden was updated Friday morning on the rising number of people who are unaccounted for and will receive regular updates throughout the day, a White House official says.

The President's decision to declare a state of emergency in Florida came after a day of discussions between the White House and the office of Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

An official request for assistance must come from the governor's office. Throughout the day on Thursday that did not occur, which struck officials in the White House as unusual.

Biden told CNN on Thursday evening that he had not spoken to DeSantis.

"I'm waiting on a call from him if he needs the help. We told him it's available. My team has gotten in touch. I have not yet personally spoken to him," Biden said.

That changed late Thursday when the governor's office made the official request, a senior administration official said, and the declaration was announced by the White House early Friday morning.

As of this morning, the President and the governor had not spoken, an official said, but DeSantis has been in contact with top White House officials, including chief of staff Ron Klain.

The Republican governor has been one of Biden's biggest critics and he is widely seen inside the GOP as a top contender for the 2024 presidential race.

A Florida official familiar with the matter tells CNN that DeSantis finally agreed to ask the White House for assistance at the urging of local officials in Miami-Dade County. The emergency declaration opens the door for federal assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and other agencies.

There are no immediate plans to have the President travel to Florida. A White House official said, "We will stay in touch with the officials on the ground and determine if and when that would be appropriate — current focus is on, and should be on, rescue and recovery."

Read more about his expected remarks here.

1 hr 11 min ago

Paraguay's first lady is in Florida as search continues for her sister and family

From CNN's Karol Suarez and Florencia Trucco 

In this August 1, 2019 file photo, Paraguay's First Lady Silvana López Moreira stands next to her husband President Mario Abdo Benitez as he speaks to the nation from the Palacio de Lopez in Asuncion, Paraguay.
In this August 1, 2019 file photo, Paraguay's First Lady Silvana López Moreira stands next to her husband President Mario Abdo Benitez as he speaks to the nation from the Palacio de Lopez in Asuncion, Paraguay. Jorge Saenz/AP

Paraguay's First Lady Silvana López Moreira is in Florida as the search goes on for her sister and the family of her sister in the Surfside, Florida, building collapse.

The office of communication of the presidency of Paraguay confirmed to CNN en Español that the first lady, her parents and her brother in law’s parents arrived in Florida Thursday.

The sister of the first lady, Sophia López Moreira, her husband Luis Pettengill and three children were in the United States to receive Covid-19 vaccinations at the time of the Miami building collapse, according to Paraguay's Foreign Minister Euclides Acevedo.

They are among six Paraguayans who are unaccounted for following the building collapse. 

Acevedo told CNN en Español on Thursday that members of the first lady's family "went there to get vaccinated, they left with the whole family and what happened was unpleasantly inevitable, and at this moment we want to check if they are indeed among the traceable. Our consulate team is visiting all the hospitals in Miami in case they have been hospitalized, so far our report is negative; we are in uncertainty, it discourages to be in the category of missing because there are six Paraguayans despite belonging to the presidential family; obviously, the President is shocked like his wife by this event."

"The Foreign Ministry is in permanent communication with the Presidency and everything we know about the Miami consulate and everything that concerns this tragic situation; we are sharing with them," he added.

 