Survivor: 'I thought the building was struck by lightning'

Two survivors who escaped the building told CNN that the disaster was a surreal and terrifying experience.

Albert and Janette Aguero were on vacation with their two children, aged 22 and 14, when they were woken up by a "loud, thunderous sound" as the condo collapsed.

The family were staying on the building's 11th floor.

"I thought the building was struck by lightning," Albert said.

"Then [Janette] realizes that the chandeliers and the lights in the apartment are all swinging back and forth, so we know it's something more than just a storm."

He added: "We've lived through Hurricane Sandy. It wasn't that."

Janette said that the family soon realized they needed to leave the building but that "the elevator was gone." Parts of the wall by the stairwell had also been destroyed, leaving the stairs open to the elements.

Janette added that it was "a mad dash to get down" the stairs and out of the building.

"It was pitch dark," Albert said. "I'm thinking...we're racing against the clock because the rest of the building is going to come down."

"It was surreal, it was scary, it was terrifying," his wife said.

The family were unhurt apart from a few minor scratches.

"I couldn't make sense of any of it. I felt like...why?," Janette Aguero told CNN. "Why did we get out? And how did we get out?"