Death toll rises to five as body found in rubble

Workers search in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo, Saturday, June 26, in Surfside, Florida. Gerald Herbet/AP

Five people have now been confirmed dead after search teams found another body in the rubble at the collapsed Champlain Towers, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said at a Saturday night press briefing.

"Today our search and rescue teams found another body in the rubble," Levine Cava said.

"Our search has revealed some human remains."

There are now 130 people accounted for and 156 unaccounted for, she said.

"Our top priority continues to be search and rescue and saving any lives that we can," Cava added.

Three of the five victims have been identified, she said.

Officials are not naming the victims out of respect to the families.

Authorities are relying on DNA testing to identify the bodies.

"The process of identifying these victims is very difficult," Cava said.

"We're going to be relying on DNA testing. And that is why we've already been gathering DNA samples from the family members, so they have all participated and provided DNA to assist us in the investigation."

Cava added: "This allows us to do rapid DNA testing on site for bodies that we, and we know we identified three bodies in the rubble."