Death toll rises to five as body found in rubble

Five people have now been confirmed dead after search teams found another body in the rubble at the collapsed Champlain Towers, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said at a Saturday night press briefing.
"Today our search and rescue teams found another body in the rubble," Levine Cava said. "Our search has revealed some human remains."
There are now 130 people accounted for and 156 unaccounted for, she said.
"Our top priority continues to be search and rescue and saving any lives that we can," Cava added.
Three of the five victims have been identified, she said.
Officials are not naming the victims out of respect to the families.
Authorities are relying on DNA testing to identify the bodies.
"The process of identifying these victims is very difficult," Cava said.
"We're going to be relying on DNA testing. And that is why we've already been gathering DNA samples from the family members, so they have all participated and provided DNA to assist us in the investigation."
Cava added: "This allows us to do rapid DNA testing on site for bodies that we, and we know we identified three bodies in the rubble."
47 min ago
Engineer raised concerns about structural damage at Surfside condominium in 2018 report
The report from October 2018 was included in a series of public records documents that were published overnight on the Surfside, Florida town website. The New York Times was the first media outlet to publish a story about the field survey report.
Page seven of the report, the goal of which was to "understand and document the extent of structural issues that require(d) repair and/or remediation in the immediate and near future," detailed signs of “distress/fatigue” in the parking garage:
Spalling is a term used to describe areas of concrete that have cracked or crumbled.
The 2018 report also noted that "many of the previous garage concrete repairs" were "failing."
The report also said the waterproofing below the pool deck was failing and causing "major structural damage."
“…the waterproofing below the pool deck and Entrance Drive as well as all of the planter waterproofing is beyond its useful life and therefore must all be completely removed and replaced. The failed waterproofing is causing major structural damage to the concrete structural slab below these areas. Failure to replace the waterproofing in the near future will cause the extent of the concrete deterioration to expand exponentially,” the report read.
It further noted that "the replacement of the existing deck waterproofing will be extremely expensive...be disruptive and create a major disturbance to the occupants of this condominium building."
The report, which didn't give any indication that the structure was at risk of collapse, was completed by Frank Morabito with Morabito Consultants. CNN reached out to Morabito Consultants on Friday who offered no comment.
An attorney for the building's condominium association, Kenneth Direktor, warned against early speculation. The building, he told CNN on Friday, had been subject to a series of inspections "over the last several months" as part of its milestone 40-year safety certification process.
"Nothing like this was foreseeable," Direktor said. "At least it wasn't seen by the engineers who were looking at the building from a structural perspective."
CNN reached out to Kenneth Direktor on Saturday for comment.