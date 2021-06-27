Police identify three more victims of building collapse

From CNN's Rosa Flores in Surfside and Hollie Silverman in Atlanta

Three more deceased victims have been identified in the building collapse at Surfside, the Miami-Dade Police Department said on Saturday night.

A total of five deaths were confirmed by Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava during a press conference.

Stacie Fang, 54, had previously been identified by authorities, as reported by CNN.

The additional three victims were identified as Antonio Lozano, 83, Gladys Lozano, 79, and Manuel LaFont, 54.

Antonio and Gladys Lozano were both recovered from apartment 903.

Antonio was recovered on June 24, and Gladys was found the day after, according to a press release.

LaFont was recovered from apartment 804 on June 25, the release added.

A fifth victim has not yet been identified.

"Rescue workers have been working around the clock as they continue their search and rescue efforts," the release said.

"This unexpected tragedy has affected many families, loved ones, and our entire community. The Miami-Dade Police Department is committed to honoring and supporting all those affected during this very difficult and emotional process."

