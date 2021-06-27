Members of the Israel Rescuers delegation gather upon their arrival in the area near the partially collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building in the city of Surfside, Florida, on June 27. Giorgio Viera/AFP/Getty Images

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Sunday evening that favorable weather and a functional trench through the debris site continues to provide her with optimism in the wake of Thursday’s partial building collapse.

Calling the search and rescue teams heroic, Levine Cava told reporters, "It's an inspiration to all of us, and to people all around the world. Their work, getting a fire and the smoke under control, was very pivotal, and the good weather today, were two very positive developments in the search, and they have allowed the search and rescue effort to move forward without some of the previous challenges that we have faced."

Cava and Miami-Dade County Fire Chief Alan Cominsky said that the trench that crews created by cutting through the rubble provided opportunities to suppress smoke and smoldering fires as well as create a higher level of access to aid in their search.

“They are actively working on the trench and it actually was extremely helpful for the location of bodies,” Levine Cava said.

The mayor also pleaded with families with missing loved ones to fill out police reports, as there are still some family members that detectives have not been able to reach and who have not opened police reports.

“The site is open 24 hours a day. We're taking DNA swabs from everybody at that location so if relatives come in, we will take DNA swabs and this will be critically important for identification,” Levine Cava said.

The mayor said she is overwhelmed with the outpouring of support from around the world, adding that the Support Surfside Fund has already raised more than $1.2 million.