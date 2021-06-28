One additional body recovered from the rubble, bringing number of confirmed dead to 10, official says

Surfside, Florida, Mayor Charles Burkett said there is "probable cause" to believe there could be a problem at the sister building, Champlain Towers North, after Champlain Towers South collapsed.

Burkett told CNN on Monday the two buildings are very similar and built at nearly the same time, by the same contractor.

"I think there is probable cause to believe we could have a problem at the sister building because it is the same design, same developer, and all of the fingerprints are there," he said. However he added that he does not think that issue exists at a third building, also named Champlain, because it was built later.

People living in Champlain Towers North have been given the option to leave. Officials have not issued a mandatory evacuation at this point.

When asked if he would spend the night in those condos, Burkett said, "I wouldn't sleep there."

"There is a serious question there, and you know, when someone ask you if the building is safe and you can't answer that question, that is a problem," he said.

Referring to the collapsed condos, Burkett said he has instructed city administrators to pull all records related to the building. He said the city is also going to the archives and scanning all of the paperwork which will be published online.

This comes after a Surfside town official assured residents of Champlain Towers South that their building was “in very good shape” in Nov. 2018, meeting minutes obtained by CNN show – even though the official had received a report warning of “major structural damage” to the tower two days earlier, according to emails released by the town.

"We've gone out to our archives, the physical boxes, pulled the boxes out and the staff is now handed the boxes off to all be scanned. So every bit of information that we have, we're going to put on our website so that you all could have a look at it too and you'll get the information at the same time I do," Burkett said.