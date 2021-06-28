While families endure a fifth day of anguish waiting learn the fate of 150 loved ones, a sobering reality is setting in.

"We know time is of the essence," Maggie Castro of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said Monday.

"We're still in a rescue mode, but as you can imagine, we're starting to understand that it's going to be less likely that we're going to be finding survivors."

No survivors have been found in more than a day in Surfside, Florida, where 55 condo units of Champlain Towers South crashed to the ground Thursday.

Here's the latest:

The search: The death toll rose to 11 after searchers found two victims Monday, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said. The number of missing people decreased to 150, and the number of people who have been accounted for increased to 136, the mayor said.

Florida State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis said rescue workers are working day and night to find survivors. More than 400 rescue workers are assigned to the search, with about 200 scouring the wreckage at any given time, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Alan Cominsky said. The search has been treacherous, as rescuers have been stymied by fire and the constant threat of further collapse.

2018 report raises alarm: A 2018 report by the structural engineering firm Morabito Consultants "detailed significant cracks and breaks in the concrete," the firm said in a statement Saturday.

The report didn't say whether the structure was at risk of collapse, but the group said it provided an estimate to the condo association to "make the extensive and necessary repairs." The association retained Morabito again in June 2020 for the building's 40-year repair and restoration process, according to the statement.

The firm said it "exclusively provides" engineering consulting services and does not provide construction-related services.

"We are deeply troubled by this building collapse and are working closely with the investigating authorities to understand why the structure failed," Morabito Consultants said.

Residents raised concerns: Eliana Salzhauer, one of three town commissioners for Surfside, Florida, told CNN Sunday night that survivors of the collapse she encountered have said they felt shaking during construction on a nearby building in recent years. Salzhauer said some of the survivors told her they were bothered by the shaking of their building that occurred while a high-rise was being constructed next door. They told her there was shaking, cracking and water leaking in the garage, she said.

Read more about the collapse here.