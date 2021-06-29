Condo resident said he is alive today because girlfriend insisted he stay over on night of collapse

Erick de Moura, a resident of the partially collapsed building in Surfside, Florida, said he is alive today because he stayed over at his girlfriend’s home on Wednesday night.

“I was supposed to come back home because I had some appointments in the morning. And I was right at the door about to leave,” de Moura told CNN’s John Berman.

“But she kept insisting for me to stay. And when I woke up at 5:30 to check my phone … I had some notifications telling me that the building had collapsed.”

The condo resident said he saw he had received a message from someone who worked in the building around 3:30 a.m. ET asking if he was OK.

“You're half awake and half asleep, and somebody tells you your home collapsed. A building in Miami. You just don't believe it,” he said.

He said that he is now living with other surviving residents in a hotel.

“So there's definitely a lot of pain at this moment. I'm very grateful to be alive, but very sad for the tragedy of everybody,” de Moura said.

De Moura said he was aware of the letter obtained by CNN that warned just months before the collapse that damage to the condo building was accelerating.

“There were leaks in the garage. There were cracks on the balconies. So, yes, you need the money to fix it, you know. But unfortunately it was too late,” he said.

De Moura said the reality of the situation still hasn’t sunk in yet for him.

“I haven't realized what happened. I haven't cried. I feel like I'm in a movie and the movie is going to end sometime soon … That was my home,” he said.

Watch: