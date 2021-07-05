US
Search continues after Surfside collapse site demolition

By Aditi Sangal, Meg Wagner and Melissa Macaya, CNN

Updated 12:48 p.m. ET, July 5, 2021
24 min ago

3 more victims pulled from the collapse rubble, increasing death toll to 27, mayor says 

From CNN’s Gregory Lemos

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced three additional victims were discovered in the rubble.

“Since the first responders were able to resume their work on the collapse last night, we have very sadly recovered three additional victims,” Levine Cava said Monday during a press conference.

The death toll now stands at 27 with 191 people accounted for and 118 others still unaccounted for.

"Please join me in praying for those who lost their lives and the families who mourn and for all of those who are still waiting," the mayor said.

Levine Cava noted that the demolition of the remainder of the condo has allowed rescue workers to work on a pile that was not accessible before.

24 min ago

Miami-Dade County mayor says officials continue to monitor Tropical Storm Elsa

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said officials continue to monitor the tropical storm headed toward Florida as rescue efforts continue following the Surfside condo collapse.

Surfside is no longer in Tropical Storm Elsa's forecast cone, but the area could still receive some rain from the storm.

"We continue to monitor Tropical Storm Elsa and expect that Miami-Dade will mostly experience heavy rain and some winds throughout today and tomorrow," Levine Cava said at a news conference today.

The rest of the Champlain Towers South building was demolished Sunday night as Tropical Storm Elsa continued to travel toward Florida. Officials and rescue crews were increasingly concerned about the safety of those searching the rubble and the potential the rest of the structure would collapse.

24 min ago

Miami-Dade County mayor says "only dust landed on the existing pile" during building demolition

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said last night's demolition of the remaining portion of Champlain Towers South was "executed exactly as planned." 

"The demolition began at 10:30 P.M. And the building fell as was planned towards Collins Avenue. Only dust landed on the existing pile," the mayor said.

She said that officials were able to commence work on the pile around midnight and by 1:00 a.m. ET, they "were in full search and rescue operation mode" again.

The mayor said that "bringing the building down in a controlled manner was critical to expanding our scope of search." She said that the area closest to the building was the area that we had not been able to access. 

"And as we speak, the teams are working on that part of the pile that was not accessible before the building was demolished," she said.

1 hr 14 min ago

NOW: Officials give update on search efforts after Surfside collapse site demolition 

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.
Officials are providing an update to reporters after the rest of the Champlain Towers South building was demolished Sunday night.

Search efforts halted during the demolition but resumed at the site this morning. 

25 min ago

It's been 11 days since the Surfside condo collapse. Here's where search operations stand.

Rescuers search for victims at a collapsed South Florida condo building Monday, July 5, in Surfside, after demolition crews set off a string of explosives that brought down the last of the Champlain Towers South building in a plume of dust on Sunday.
Rescuers search for victims at a collapsed South Florida condo building Monday, July 5, in Surfside, after demolition crews set off a string of explosives that brought down the last of the Champlain Towers South building in a plume of dust on Sunday. Pedro Portal/Miami Herald/AP

It has been more than a week since part of the Champlain Towers South condo building fell early in the morning on June 24, collapsing 55 of the building's 136 units.

Search and rescue efforts have continued for days, but at least 121 people remain unaccounted for.

Miami-Dade officials are expected to give an update at 11:30 a.m. ET. Until then, here's what we know about the building, the collapse and the race to find the missing:

  • Search is back on after overnight demolition: The rest of the Champlain Towers South building was demolished Sunday night in hopes it could help rescue teams to expand their search with fewer reinforcements. Search efforts were halted during the demolition but have resumed at the site, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said Monday morning.
  • Two dozen dead: Since the collapse, officials have confirmed that at least 24 people were killed, including children.
  • Cause of the collapse still unknown: Investigators continue searching for answers as to what triggered the collapse after a 2018 report raised concerns about structural damage to the condominium. Maryland-based Morabito Consultants performed a structural analysis as part of Champlain Towers South's 40-year recertification effort. The structural field survey highlighted "abundant cracking and spalling" in concrete columns and walls, "exposed, deteriorating rebar" and failing waterproofing beneath the pool deck and entrance drive that was causing "major structural damage" to the concrete structural slab. It warned of rapid deterioration if it wasn't promptly replaced, according to the report.
  • Tropical storm headed to Florida won't hit Surfside: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 15 counties Saturday — including Miami-Dade County — because of Tropical Storm Elsa, which is forecast to hit Florida's Gulf Coast later this week. Surfside is no longer in Elsa's forecast cone, but the area could still receive some rain from the storm.

CNN's Madeline Holcombe contributed reporting to this post.

25 min ago

Multiple Miami-area buildings have been evacuated since the Champlain Towers South collapse

From CNN's Madeline Holcombe

Ahead of the demolition at the South tower, the condominium board for Champlain Towers East suggested residents evacuate, according to a letter from the condo association's board of directors obtained by CNN.

The letter encouraged residents to evacuate in advance as streets nearby would be congested due to the demolition. The board also asked residents to take their pets and valuables, including passports and important documents, with them.

"Our building foundation has been checked multiple times, but we make this suggestion in an abundance of caution," the letter reads. "We do not expect any impact to us but you can't be too careful under the circumstances."

On Saturday, the city of Miami Beach ordered the evacuation of a residential building out of an abundance of caution after a city inspector looked at an empty unit and flagged a "flooring system failure in that unit and excessive deflection on an exterior wall," according to city spokesperson Melissa Berthier.

The day before, North Miami Beach officials ordered the evacuation of the Crestview Towers, saying the building was delinquent with its 40-year recertification. Officials cited the late certification report to say the building was structurally and electrically unsafe.

Many residents of Champlain Towers South whose condos didn't collapse had to evacuate without many of their belongings, leaving behind clothes, valuables and family photographs.

On Sunday, Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez III said homicide detectives had been "collecting items that are retrievable, and are logging them and documenting them."

Any type of heirloom that was safe to retrieve is being documented to "be addressed at a later date with family members," he said.

3 hr 36 min ago

Miami officials will give an update on the building collapse this morning

Miami-Dade Police plan to hold a news conference later this morning on the building collapse in Surfside.

Earlier today, search and rescue operations resumed after the rest of the building was demolished last night. Officials said they hoped it would now be safer to expand their efforts.

At least 24 people are dead and 121 people are still unaccounted for.

25 min ago

Surfside isn't in Tropical Storm Elsa's forecast cone — but it could still get rain

From CNN's Madeline Holcombe

The rest of the Champlain Towers South building was demolished Sunday night as the threat of Tropical Storm Elsa loomed. Officials and rescue crews were increasingly concerned about the safety of those searching the rubble and the potential the rest of the structure would collapse.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 15 counties Saturday — including Miami-Dade County — because of Tropical Storm Elsa.

A tropical storm warning has been issued for the Florida Keys and a tropical storm watch is in effect for parts of southwest Florida as far north as Tampa Bay.

Surfside is no longer in Elsa's forecast cone, but the area could still receive some rain from the storm.

The governor expressed his support for the demolition plan ahead of Elsa's impact and said Saturday he believed it would be best for the building to be down before the storm arrives. "With these gusts potentially, it would create a really big hazard."

25 min ago

"Chances to find somebody alive is close to zero," rescue unit official says

From CNN's Aditi Sangal

Golan Vach, Commander of the Israel Rescuers delegation arrives in the area near the partially collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building in the city of Surfside, Florida, on June 27.
Golan Vach, Commander of the Israel Rescuers delegation arrives in the area near the partially collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building in the city of Surfside, Florida, on June 27. Giorgio Viera/AFP/Getty Images

More than a week after a residential building partially collapsed in Surfside, Florida, the chances of finding people alive under the rubble are "close to zero," said Col. Golan Vach, commander of the Israeli National Rescue Unit that is helping the search and rescue efforts.

"I'm realistic, but we are still full of hope. This hope keeps us very active, and we scale up each day," he said Monday. "We wake up in the morning ... with a lot of energy to find the loved ones, alive or not alive."

As the search and rescue efforts were paused during the demolition process, Vach said his team used the time to update the last location of people that were found and those questioned.

"Right now, we have precise and accurate plan to continue in these searching efforts," he told CNN.

So far, Vach said the crews have found "what makes life."

"We saw all what makes life. We saw furnitures ... we saw toys. And we are looking for the people, of course," he said.