"Chances to find somebody alive is close to zero," rescue unit official says

Golan Vach, Commander of the Israel Rescuers delegation arrives in the area near the partially collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building in the city of Surfside, Florida, on June 27. Giorgio Viera/AFP/Getty Images

More than a week after a residential building partially collapsed in Surfside, Florida, the chances of finding people alive under the rubble are "close to zero," said Col. Golan Vach, commander of the Israeli National Rescue Unit that is helping the search and rescue efforts.

"I'm realistic, but we are still full of hope. This hope keeps us very active, and we scale up each day," he said Monday. "We wake up in the morning ... with a lot of energy to find the loved ones, alive or not alive."

As the search and rescue efforts were paused during the demolition process, Vach said his team used the time to update the last location of people that were found and those questioned.

"Right now, we have precise and accurate plan to continue in these searching efforts," he told CNN.

So far, Vach said the crews have found "what makes life."

"We saw all what makes life. We saw furnitures ... we saw toys. And we are looking for the people, of course," he said.