Anthony McRae is seen in this 2019 photo provided by the Michigan Department of Corrections. (Michigan Department of Corrections)

The suspect in the Michigan State University shooting previously pleaded guilty to a firearm charge, according to court records.

Anthony Dwayne McRae was arrested in 2019 and charged with a felony for carrying a concealed weapon without a permit. He later pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor for possession of a loaded firearm and spent a year and a half on probation.

Around 2 a.m. ET on June 7, 2019, according to court records, a Lansing Police Department officer saw McRae sitting on the back steps of an abandoned building smoking a cigarette. The officer, who was patrolling the area after burglaries in the vicinity, asked McRae if he had any weapons, and McRae said that he did.

The officer patted McRae down and confirmed that he had a loaded semi-automatic pistol in his pants pocket, as well as another magazine for the gun in his breast pocket.

McRae admitted that he did not have a concealed pistol license and the officer arrested him. McRae told the officer he carried the gun for his safety and was trying to obtain a concealed permit for the weapon. According to court records, the officer confirmed the gun was registered to McRae.

A lawyer for McRae initially argued that the officer lacked probable cause to search him.

In October 2019, McRae pleaded guilty to misdemeanor possession of a loaded firearm, according to a statement from John J. Dewane, Ingham County prosecutor.

The next month, McRae was sentenced to a year of probation, which was later extended to a year and a half. He agreed to forfeit the gun involved in the case and was banned from owning weapons during his probation, court records show.

He was discharged from probation in May 2021 after completing all of the terms, Dewane's statement read.

McRae would not have been recommended for a jail or prison sentence even if he had been convicted by a jury for the original felony charge due to Michigan's sentencing guidelines, Dewane's statement read.