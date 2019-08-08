US immigration authorities detained some 680 undocumented immigrants Wednesday in what a federal prosecutor described as a record-setting operation.

US Attorney for the Southern District of Mississippi Mike Hurst told reporters the arrests took place at seven sites in six different cities in Mississippi on Wednesday. They are...

Bay Springs

Canton

Carthage

Morton (two sites were raided in this city)

Pelahatchie

Walnut Grove

Officials declined to provide details about what sites had been targeted, citing what they said was an ongoing criminal investigation. CNN affiliates reported the raids at food-processing plants throughout the state.