President Trump commented on the news that nine people were killed in Mexico Monday.

“A wonderful family and friends from Utah got caught between two vicious drug cartels, who were shooting at each other, with the result being many great American people killed, including young children, and some missing.”

In a tweet minutes later, Trump added bluntly: “This is the time for Mexico, with the help of the United States, to wage WAR on the drug cartels and wipe them off the face of the earth. We merely await a call from your great new president!”

Some context: A family member told CNN the victims were attacked “separately but simultaneously by two different groups of same cartel.” The attorney general of the State of Chihuahua said preliminary information indicates they were attacked by criminal groups, but officials have not explicitly said a drug cartel was behind the attack.

