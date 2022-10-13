US
Live Updates

Jury recommends life without parole for Nikolas Cruz

By Aditi Sangal, Matt Meyer, Meg Wagner and Melissa Macaya, CNN

Updated 12:06 p.m. ET, October 13, 2022
1 min ago

Parkland school shooter's sentencing hearing set for Nov. 1

After a Florida jury recommended that Nikolas Cruz, 24, be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the Parkland school shooting, Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer set the sentencing date for Nov. 1.

The hearing will begin at 9 a.m. ET. Victims and family members are expected to speak before the sentence is delivered.

Under Florida law, Judge Scherer cannot depart from the jury’s recommendation of life. 

Cruz was tried for months for the February 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where 17 people were killed, including 14 students and three school staff members. He had pleaded guilty.

Prosecutors had asked the jury to sentence  the gunman, now 24,  to death, arguing in part his crime was especially heinous or cruel.  But without the unanimous jury recommendation required under Florida law, Cruz's sentence defaults to life, which the gunman's defense attorneys had argued for, contending  Cruz suffered throughout his life from mental disorders and developmental delays. 

8 min ago

Parkland school shooter avoids the death penalty after jury recommends life in prison

Nikolas Cruz sits at the defense table during his trial on September 2 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Nikolas Cruz sits at the defense table during his trial on September 2 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Amy Beth Bennett/Pool/Getty Images)

Nikolas Cruz will be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the February 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where 17 people were killed, including 14 students and three school staff members.

A Florida jury recommended the sentence.

Cruz's sentence comes after a monthslong trial to decide his fate. Prosecutors had asked the jury to sentence the gunman, now 24, to death, arguing in part his crime was especially heinous or cruel. But without the unanimous jury recommendation required under Florida law, Cruz's sentence defaults to life, which the gunman's defense attorneys had argued for, contending Cruz suffered throughout his life from mental disorders and developmental delays.

26 min ago

Jurors are looking down or straight ahead while judge continues to read their recommendations 

From CNN's Denise Royal

Jurors are looking down or straight ahead as their recommendations for the fate of Parkland massacre gunman Nikolas Cruz are read aloud in court.

None of the jurors are looking in the direction of the victims' families, some of whom are visibly emotional. Cruz is sitting with his head down, showing no emotion.

The jury came to its decision on whether to sentence Cruz to death or life in prison without the possibility of parole this morning, soon after they began their second day of deliberations.

The jury has recommended life in prison on the initial counts against the Parkland massacre gunman. Their recommendation is still being read.

50 min ago

Cruz is showing no emotion as the jury's recommendation is read in court

From CNN's Denise Royal

Nikolas Cruz is sitting with his head down, showing no emotion, as the jury's recommendation is read in court.

The jury has recommended life in prison on the initial counts against the Parkland massacre gunman. Their recommendation is still being read.

18 min ago

Some parents of Parkland shooting victims are crying in the courtroom as others hold each other's hands 

From CNN's Denise Royal

The court is reading the underlying factors in the Nikolas Cruz trial before each sentencing recommendation is delivered. The names of the Parkland school shooting victims are being read in the order as they were shot by Cruz.

The families of the victims are visibly emotional as the decision is being read.

Fourteen-year-old Gina Montalto's parents began clutching each other's hands before the reading began, and they started crying through the reading. Fifteen-year-old Luke Hoyer's mother was also crying.

Fourteen-year-old Jaime Guttenberg's father and 14-year-old Alaina Petty's mother were holding their heads in their hands.

Thirty-five-year-old geography teacher Scott Beigel's stepdad wiped away tears and put his arm around the victim's mother, who sat stone-faced.

44 min ago

Jury recommends life in prison for Parkland shooter on first counts

Nikolas Cruz looks up during his trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on August 22.
Nikolas Cruz looks up during his trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on August 22. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel/Pool via Reuters)

A jury is currently reading its decision on the sentence for the Parkland school shooter.

On the first counts, the jury has recommended Nikolas Cruz, 24, be sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for the shooting at Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February 2018.

The jury is considering 17 counts for the 17 victims of the Parkland school massacre. On each count, the jury will either recommend Cruz be sentenced to life in prison or be sentenced to death. There are several counts that have not yet been read, and the jury could still recommend a death sentence on any of them.

1 hr 1 min ago

Marjory Stoneman Douglas teachers are gathered together in a classroom to watch the jury's decision

From CNN’s Dianne Gallagher

After the news came down that the jury had reached a decision in the Nikolas Cruz trial, several teachers who survived the Parkland school shooting were able to send their students to other classrooms a few minutes before it was supposed to be read, so they could watch together, a teacher at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School told CNN.

Those teachers are watching the coverage together inside a classroom in the school.

45 min ago

The jury's recommendation is now being read in court

The jury's decision in the sentencing trial of Nikolas Cruz is being read in court now. 

Each count is expected to take several minutes to read.

Cruz pleaded guilty last year to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the Valentine’s Day 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.

The jury was tasked with deciding whether to recommend Cruz be sentenced to death or life in prison without the possibility of parole.

45 min ago

Not an empty seat in the victims' family section of the courtroom before the jury's decision is read

From CNN's Denise Royal

As we wait for the jury's sentencing decision for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz to be read, the seating section for the victim's family is full — there's no empty seat to be seen in the courtroom.

Three alternate jurors are also in the courtroom to hear the verdict.

Lead prosecutor Mike Satz is in there now, too.