Kim Budil, director of the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, said there are still "significant hurdles" to overcome with the nuclear fusion technology before commercialization will be possible.

She pointed out that today's announcement is marking one fusion ignition event, and that to "realize commercial fusion energy" you will need to "do many, many things" — including producing "many many fusion ignition events per minute" while having a "robust system of drivers to enable that."

On the timeline for commercialization, Budil said, “probably decades; not six decades, not five decades – which is what we used to say."

"I think it’s moving into the foreground — and probably with concerted effort and investment, a few decades of research on the underlying technologies could put us in a position to build a power plant," she added.

A team of scientists at Budil's laboratory in California made history on Dec. 5 after successfully producing a nuclear fusion reaction resulting in a net energy gain, according to US Department of Energy officials.