US
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
live news

Live

FTX founder charged

live news

Live

Key inflation report

live news

Live

Nuclear fusion breakthrough

live news

Live

Russia's war in Ukraine

Live Updates

US officials announce nuclear fusion breakthrough

By Adrienne Vogt, Mike Hayes, Ella Nilsen and Elise Hammond, CNN

Updated 10:45 a.m. ET, December 13, 2022
11 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

Laboratory director says it will take "probably decades" before nuclear fusion energy is commercialized

Kim Budil, director of the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, said there are still "significant hurdles" to overcome with the nuclear fusion technology before commercialization will be possible.

She pointed out that today's announcement is marking one fusion ignition event, and that to "realize commercial fusion energy" you will need to "do many, many things" — including producing "many many fusion ignition events per minute" while having a "robust system of drivers to enable that."

On the timeline for commercialization, Budil said, “probably decades; not six decades, not five decades – which is what we used to say."

"I think it’s moving into the foreground — and probably with concerted effort and investment, a few decades of research on the underlying technologies could put us in a position to build a power plant," she added.

A team of scientists at Budil's laboratory in California made history on Dec. 5 after successfully producing a nuclear fusion reaction resulting in a net energy gain, according to US Department of Energy officials.

16 min ago

Nuclear security official says there will be further "breakthroughs" and "setbacks" going forward

Jill Hruby, under secretary for the Nuclear Security and National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) administrator, said that "going forward," this work will have further "breakthroughs" and "setbacks."

Hruby added that their work is focused on "promoting national security" while "pushing towards ... a clean energy future."

She said that today's "unprecedented' announcement confirms what she and others have been saying for decades, which is that there isn't a "more dedicated or talented group of scientists" working today.

3 min ago

Biden science adviser says generations of scientists "never lost sight of this goal" with nuclear fusion

Arati Prabhakar delivers remarks during a press conference on Tuesday.
Arati Prabhakar delivers remarks during a press conference on Tuesday. (US Department of Energy)

Arati Prabhakar, director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy and science adviser to President Joe Biden, said the nuclear fusion breakthrough announced on Tuesday is a "scientific milestone" and also an "engineering marvel."

Prabhakar spoke about how as a 19-year-old student, she spent three months at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California working on its nuclear fusion project.

"They never lost sight of this goal," Prabhakar said.

Prabhakar reflected on the generations of scientists who got to this point with nuclear fusion.

“It took not just one generation but generations of people pursuing this goal. It's a scientific milestone. ... It’s also an engineering marvel beyond belief,” she said.

“It’s a century since we figured out it was fusion that was going on in our sun and all the other stars. And in that century, it took so many different kinds of advances that ultimately came together to the point that we could replicate that fusion activity in a laboratory,” she added.

24 min ago

Why a net gain in energy matters

From CNN’s Ella Nilsen

We are still a very long way from having fusion power the electric grid, never mind one power plant itself. The US project, while groundbreaking, only produced enough energy to boil about 2.5 gallons of water, Tony Roulstone, a fusion expert from the University of Cambridge’s Department of Engineering, told CNN. 

That may not seem like much, but the experiment is still hugely significant because scientists demonstrated that they can actually create more energy than they started with. While there’s many more steps until this can be commercially viable, that is a major hurdle to cross with nuclear fusion, experts say. 

“This is very important because from an energy perspective, it can’t be an energy source if you’re not getting out more energy than you’re putting in,” Julio Friedmann, chief scientist at Carbon Direct and a former chief energy technologist at Lawrence Livermore, told CNN on Monday. “Prior breakthroughs have been important but it’s not the same thing as generating energy that could one day be used on a larger scale.” 

Past fusion experiments including one in the United Kingdom have generated more energy but have not had nearly as big of an energy gain. For instance, earlier this year, UK scientists generated a record-setting 59 megajoules of energy – about 20 times as the US-based project. Even so, the UK project only showed an energy gain of less than one megajoule. 

There’s still many years and a long way to go to make the project commercially viable. Neither the US or UK-based projects “have the hardware and steps in place to convert fusion neutrons to electricity,” Anne White, head of MIT’s Department of Nuclear Science and Engineering, told CNN.  

But Roulstone pointed out that big ambitious nuclear energy projects have to start somewhere: In 1942, scientists in Chicago ran the first fission nuclear reactor for just 5 minutes in its first run; 15 years later, the first US-based nuclear power plant went online in Pennsylvania.  

 

30 min ago

US energy secretary: Scientists replicated conditions "only found in the stars and sun"

US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm speaks during a press conference on Tuesday.
US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm speaks during a press conference on Tuesday. (US Department of Energy)

US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said Tuesday morning that the nuclear fusion experiment conducted by US scientists replicated "certain conditions that are only found in the stars and sun."

"Ignition allows us to replicate for the first time certain conditions that are only found in the stars and sun. This milestone moves us one significant step closer to the possibility of zero carbon abundant fusion energy powering our society," she said.

Granholm continued: “This is what it looks like for America to lead, and we’re just getting started.”

“If we can advance fusion energy, we could use it to produce clean electricity, transportation fuels, power, heavy industry and so much more.”

13 min ago

Energy officials announce nuclear fusion breakthrough

From CNN’s Ella Nilsen

US Department of Energy officials announced a history-making accomplishment in nuclear fusion Tuesday: For the first time, US scientists produced more energy from fusion than the laser energy used to power the experiment.  

A so-called “net energy gain” is a major milestone in a decades-long attempt to source clean, limitless energy from nuclear fusion – the reaction that happens when two or more atoms are fused together. The experiment put in 2.05 megajoules of energy to the target and resulted in 3.15 MJ of fusion energy output – generating more than 50% more energy than was put in. It’s the first time an experiment resulted in a meaningful gain of energy.

“This monumental scientific breakthrough is a milestone for the future of clean energy,” said Democratic Sen. Alex Padilla of California.

The breakthrough was made by a team of scientists at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory’s National Ignition Facility in California on Dec. 5 – a facility the size of a sports stadium and equipped with 192 lasers.  

US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm called the breakthrough a “landmark achievement” in a statement. 

In the statement, Granholm said scientists at Livermore and other national labs do work that will help the US "solve humanity’s most complex and pressing problems, like providing clean power to combat climate change and maintaining a nuclear deterrent without nuclear testing.” 

The director of Livermore, Dr. Kim Budil, called scientists’ attempts to realize fusion ignition in the lab “one of the most significant scientific challenges ever tackled by humanity” and cheered the work of her lab’s scientists. 

“Achieving it is a triumph of science, engineering, and most of all, people,” Budil said in a statement. “Crossing this threshold is the vision that has driven 60 years of dedicated pursuit. These are the problems that the U.S. national laboratories were created to solve.” 

1 hr 5 min ago

How nuclear fusion power could eventually turn the lights on in your house

From CNN's Ella Nilsen and René Marsh

US scientists at the National Ignition Facility at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California have successfully produced a nuclear fusion reaction resulting in a net energy gain, a source familiar with the project confirmed to CNN.

This is the first time scientists have ever successfully produced a nuclear fusion reaction resulting in a net energy gain, instead of breaking even as past experiments have done.

While there’s many more steps until this can be commercially viable, it’s essential for scientists to show that they can create more energy than they started with. Otherwise, it doesn’t make much sense for it to be developed.

“This is very important because from an energy perspective, it can’t be an energy source if you’re not getting out more energy than you’re putting in,” Julio Friedmann, chief scientist at Carbon Direct and a former chief energy technologist at Lawrence Livermore, told CNN. “Prior breakthroughs have been important but it’s not the same thing as generating energy that could one day be used on a larger scale.”

Here’s what you need to know about this new form of nuclear energy that could eventually turn on your lights and help end dependence on fossil fuels:

Nuclear fusion: How long until this breakthrough discovery can power your house | CNN
RELATED

Nuclear fusion: How long until this breakthrough discovery can power your house | CNN

1 hr 9 min ago

Everything you need to know about nuclear fusion — and how it works

From CNN's Ella Nilsen and René Marsh

The National Ignition Facility's target chamber at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California is where the magic happens -- temperatures of 100 million degrees and pressures extreme enough to compress the target to densities up to 100 times the density of lead are created there.
The National Ignition Facility's target chamber at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California is where the magic happens -- temperatures of 100 million degrees and pressures extreme enough to compress the target to densities up to 100 times the density of lead are created there. (Damien Jemison/LLNL)

Nuclear fusion happens when two or more atoms are fused into one larger one, a process that generates a massive amount of energy as heat — something scientists hope to be able to harness to supply power grids with clean energy across the world.

Scientists have been inching toward the breakthrough. In February, UK scientists announced they had more than doubled the previous record for generating and sustaining nuclear fusion.

In a huge donut-shaped machine called a tokamak outfitted with giant magnets, scientists working near Oxford were able to generate a record-breaking amount of sustained energy. Even so, it only lasted 5 seconds.

Here's how it works: The heat sustained by the process of fusing the atoms together holds the key to helping produce energy.

As CNN reported earlier this year, the process of fusion creates helium and neutrons – which are lighter in mass than the parts from which they were originally made.

The missing mass then converts to an enormous amount of energy. The neutrons, which are able to escape the plasma, then hit a “blanket” lining the walls of the tokamak, and their kinetic energy transfers as heat. This heat can then be used to warm water, create steam and power turbines to generate power.

The machine that generates the reaction has to undergo serious heat. The plasma needs to reach at least 150 million degrees Celsius, 10 times hotter than the core of the sun.

The big challenge of harnessing fusion energy is sustaining it long enough so that it can power electric grids and heating systems around the globe.

1 hr 6 min ago

What to expect from today's announcement on nuclear fusion

From CNN's Ella Nilsen and René Marsh

An aerial photo shows the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California, where scientists have successfully produced a nuclear fusion reaction resulting in a net energy gain, a source tells CNN.
An aerial photo shows the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California, where scientists have successfully produced a nuclear fusion reaction resulting in a net energy gain, a source tells CNN. (National Nuclear Security Administration/Handout/Reuters/File)

For the first time ever, US scientists at the National Ignition Facility at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California successfully produced a nuclear fusion reaction resulting in a net energy gain, a source familiar with the project confirmed to CNN.

US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm will make an announcement Tuesday on a “major scientific breakthrough,” the department announced over the weekend.

Why it matters: The result of the experiment is a massive step in a decades-long quest to unleash an infinite source of clean energy that could help end dependence on fossil fuels. Researchers have for decades attempted to recreate nuclear fusion – replicating the fusion that powers the sun.

Nuclear fusion happens when two or more atoms are fused into one larger one, a process that generates a massive amount of energy as heat. That heat can be used to warm water, create steam and turn turbines to generate power.

Fusion promises a virtually limitless form of energy that, unlike fossil fuels, emits zero greenhouse gases and, unlike the nuclear fission power used today, produces no long-life radioactive waste. Mastering it could literally save humanity from climate change.

CNN's Boštjan Videmšek contributed to this report.