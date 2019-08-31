Shooter targets people at shopping centers in West Texas

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke condemned the West Texas shooting via a statement on Twitter Saturday:

Democratic candidate Julián Castro also released a series of tweets saying "We have to be more honest with ourselves. This is going to happen again. And again."

Sen. Elizabeth Warren called out Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Former vice president Joe Biden said "we must end this epidemic."

Sen. Kamala Harris said in a series of tweets she's "sick of this" and that "Our children deserve a future without multiple mass shootings in one month."

Sen. Cory Booker said he'd take "executive action to reduce gun violence" beginning his first day in the White House.

Sen. Michael Bennet tweeted "West Texas has had enough heartbreak."

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted the cyle of mass shootings and waiting on the news cycle must end.

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock said the shooting in Alabama that left 10 injured and the West Texas shooting were "not normal."

Candidate John Delaney tweeted "people deserve to be safe driving down the highway, going to church, going to school, everywhere."

Sen. Amy Klobuchar said the playbook of broken promises and meetings needs to end.

Candidates Pete Buttigieg, Wayne Messam, Tim Ryan, Joe Sestak, Tom Steyer and Andrew Yang also released statements on Twitter.