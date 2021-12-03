Prosecutor on why she filed charges against suspect's parents: "The facts of this case are so egregious"

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said charging the parents of the Michigan high school shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley with four counts each of involuntary manslaughter sends a message that "gun owners have a responsibility."

"When they fail to uphold that responsibility, there are serious and criminal consequences. As we work together to honor the lives lost and all of those impacted by the evil acts this week, justice for the victims and their families is at the forefront of today's announcement. We need to do better in this country. We need to say enough is enough for our kids, our teachers, parents, for all of us in this community and the communities across this nation," McDonald said in a news conference.

McDonald said that anyone who had the opportunity to prevent the shooting at Oxford High School that resulted in four deaths should've done so.

She said the parents' actions were "criminal."