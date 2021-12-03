Prosecutor on why she filed charges against suspect's parents: "The facts of this case are so egregious"

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald explained why she decided to file charges against the parents.
"I have tremendous compassion and empathy for parents who have children struggling," she said Friday at a news conference. "I am, by no means, saying that an active shooter situation should always result in a criminal prosecution against parents. But the facts of this case are so egregious."
She added: "This doesn't just impact me as a prosecutor and lawyer, it impacts me as a mother. The notion that a parent could read those words and also know that their son had access to a deadly weapon that they gave him is unconscionable. And I think it's criminal."