Michigan school shooting suspect's parents plead not guilty

By Adrienne Vogt

Updated 10:18 a.m. ET, December 4, 2021
18 min ago

Parents of Michigan school shooting suspect plead not guilty to all charges during arraignment 

From CNN's Elizabeth Joseph

James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of Michigan high school shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley, entered “not guilty” pleas to all charges against them during their arraignment Saturday morning.

After being read the charges they face, James and Jennifer Crumbley both responded, "I understand."

The Crumbleys were charged Friday with four counts of involuntary manslaughter over the shooting their 15-year-old son is accused of carrying out on Tuesday, when four students were killed and seven others wounded at the Michigan high school.

Detroit police said the couple "appeared to be hiding" when found in a building early Saturday morning.

42 min ago

Michigan school shooting suspect's parents are being arraigned following arrest

The Michigan school shooting suspect's parents are appearing in court following their arrest overnight.

James and Jennifer Crumbley were arrested in Detroit on early this morning on manslaughter charges. Law enforcement considered the couple fugitives after they missed their arraignment that was scheduled for Friday afternoon.

1 hr 14 min ago

Michigan school shooting suspect's parents scheduled to be arraigned Saturday morning

From CNN’s Carolyn Sung and Mark Morales

The parents of Ethan Crumbley, the suspect in the Oxford High School shooting, are scheduled to be arraigned at 9:30 a.m. ET on Saturday morning.

James and Jennifer Crumbley were arrested in Detroit on early this morning on manslaughter charges. Law enforcement considered the couple fugitives after they missed their arraignment that was scheduled for Friday afternoon.

The Crumbleys were charged Friday with four counts of involuntary manslaughter over the shooting their 15-year-old son is accused of carrying out on Tuesday, when four students were killed and seven others wounded at the Michigan high school.

1 hr 27 min ago

A tip led Detroit police to Michigan school shooting suspect's parents, chief says

From CNN’s Shimon Prokupecz, Carolyn Sung and Andy Rose

(WXYZ)

The chief of the Detroit Police Department said a tip led them to the commercial building where they found the parents of Michigan school shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley overnight.

“There was video that had one of the fugitives entering the building,” Chief James White said early Saturday morning.

White said the Crumbleys – who were declared fugitives after failing to show up for a court hearing on involuntary manslaughter charges – were unarmed and did not resist when officers found them.

“They appeared to be hiding in the building,” the chief said. He added that they were “aided” in getting access to the building, and charges may be filed as a result.

CNN reached out early Saturday morning to the parents’ attorney, Shannon Smith, who had earlier stated that the Crumbleys had left town for their own safety and intended to turn themselves in voluntarily. But the Detroit chief said there was no sign that the Crumbleys wanted to be found.

“This isn’t indicative of turning themselves in,” White said.

1 hr 24 min ago

Parents of alleged school shooter arrested in Detroit

From CNN’s Carolyn Sung, Shimon Prokuepcz and Andy Rose

(Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

The parents of alleged school shooter Ethan Crumbley were located and arrested early Saturday morning in Detroit, police said. James and Jennifer Crumbley were found on the first floor of an industrial building on Bellevue Street, near where their vehicle was found overnight, Detroit Police spokesperson Rudy Harper told CNN.

They were booked early Saturday morning into Oakland County Jail, the same jail where their son is incarcerated. 

Jennifer and James Crumbley were scheduled to be arraigned at 4 p.m. ET Friday. They are now expected to be arraigned later Saturday morning.

They face involuntary manslaughter charges in the Tuesday shooting at Oxford High School in Oakland County, Michigan. Their 15-year-old son is charged with murder, terrorism and other charges in the shooting.

James Crumbley bought the semiautomatic handgun recovered in the attack four days before the shooting, Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald said. She called the parents' actions "egregious."