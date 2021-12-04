Parents of Michigan school shooting suspect plead not guilty to all charges during arraignment 

James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of Michigan high school shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley, entered “not guilty” pleas to all charges against them during their arraignment Saturday morning.

After being read the charges they face, James and Jennifer Crumbley both responded, "I understand."

The Crumbleys were charged Friday with four counts of involuntary manslaughter over the shooting their 15-year-old son is accused of carrying out on Tuesday, when four students were killed and seven others wounded at the Michigan high school.

Detroit police said the couple "appeared to be hiding" when found in a building early Saturday morning.